Warner Bros. Discovery wants to work with JK Rowling on more Harry Potter films

Warner Bros. Discovery are reportedly looking to “focus” on big franchises moving forward, with the Harry Potter series at the top of their list so long as author JK Rowling is on board with the idea.

During a recent investors call, Warner Bros. Discover CEO David Zaslav discussed the company’s future plans, explaining how they are looking at honing back into their big franchises.

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav is looking to continue growing the Harry Potter universe.

“We’re going to focus on franchises,” Zaslav began. “We haven’t had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven’t done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. … over the past 25 years.”

However, the CEO later expressed that expanding the Harry Potter universe is something he would only want to do if author JK Rowling was also on board with the idea.

Warner Bros. The Harry Potter franchise is a global sensation, and there could be more to come.

Warner Bros. wants to continue building The Harry Potter franchise

Of course, one of the biggest selling points for the outlet is the DC films. And with Henry Cavill back as Superman, it’s clear that Warner Bros. is planning to bring back the DCEU in a fresh and exciting way.

As well as the comic book franchise, Warner Bros have also had massive success with the Harry Potter franchise. The movie adaptations of the best-selling book series made over 7.7 billion dollars globally.

And while the recent Fantastic Beasts films have been less successful in terms of critical reception, the latest installment, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, still made more than $400 million.

However, the Harry Potter franchise, while beloved by millions, has become a much bigger source of contention lately due to transphobic comments from author JK Rowling.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe came out and spoke against the author, showing his support for the trans community. Castmate Emma Watson, known for playing Hermione Granger in the series, has also spoken out on multiple occasions against the author.

And while Zaslav didn’t reveal what more Harry Potter films would look like, there’s a good chance that a movie adaption of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child could be at the top of the list.