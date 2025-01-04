Walter White’s house from Breaking Bad is now up for sale for heartbreaking reason

If you’ve got a few million to spare, you could get your hands on a piece of TV history – but be warned: living in the Breaking Bad house isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

One thing more synonymous with Breaking Bad than Walter White’s signature pork pie hat or Jesse’s unfiltered catchphrases is the setting. Specifically, the White family’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It’s the scene of the crime for Heisenberg, where his life and family disintegrates thanks to his new crystal meth-slinging way of life. And now, it’s up for sale.

Article continues after ad

As a bona fide tourist attraction, however, the price you pay may end up being larger than you think.

Real Breaking Bad house listed for $4 million

The real-life Breaking Bad house – a four-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,910 sq. ft. home – has been listed for $4 million dollars. That’s quite a jump from the $340,300 Zillow estimation of the Albuquerque home.

Article continues after ad

“This iconic property, famously known as the Walter White House from the groundbreaking TV series Breaking Bad, offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of television history,” the official listing says.

Article continues after ad

AMC

Ever since the hit TV show ended in 2013, fans have flocked to the property to take pictures and sample a piece of the series in real-life. Unfortunately, according to current owner Joanne Quintana (who grew up in the house), a simple request that began in 2006 would become incentive to leave.

Speaking about how the house came to be in use for the show, Quintana explained [via KOB 4]: “My mother never ever answers the door, and she did. They introduced themselves and handed her a card and said, ‘We would like to use your house for a pilot.’

Article continues after ad

“We were, like anybody, it’s a once in a lifetime thing. You got to meet the actors, the actresses, you got to see how they set up the equipment and what it all takes.”

Article continues after ad

Fans got “too close for comfort”

Five seasons later, Breaking Bad became a world-renowned hit. After the show rose in popularity, the influx of fans turning up at their home became too much for Quintana and her family.

“The fans started coming. We would go out there, my mother and I, and we would take pictures with them.” Describing one incident, she said, “Around 4:30 in the morning, the doorbell rang, my mom got up and opened the door, and it was a package. My brothers said, ‘That’s it, we’re done, fence is going up. That’s too close for comfort, the front door.'”

Article continues after ad

After this, the family installed security measures such as fences and motion-sensor cameras. According to Quintana, an average of 300 cars would drive by the house each day.

“This was our family home from 1973, almost 52 years,” she said. “So we’re going to walk away with just our memories. It’s time to move on. We’re done. There’s no reason to fight anymore.”

Article continues after ad

For more, take a look at all the best TV shows of 2024. You can also keep up to date with the 2025 TV shows you can’t miss, and find out what new shows are on streaming this month.