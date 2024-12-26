Feathers McGraw is back, and you have to see it to believe it. Luckily, there’s a way to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl before it drops worldwide on Netflix.

It’s been almost 20 years since our favorite dastardly duo graced the small screen, with it being over three decades since an evil chicken – ahem, penguin – was giving them the runaround.

For those that aren’t familiar with the new TV show, Feathers McGraw is the villain we first saw introduced in The Wrong Trousers, featuring the train scene many of us have religiously watched back on YouTube.

Now Christmas has brought the trio back together once more, and chaos is in store. If you can’t wait to find out what, there’s a sneaky way to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl right now.

Where to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl right now

If you don’t want to wait for its official worldwide release date on Netflix, the simplest way to watch Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl right now is to find it on BBC iPlayer using a VPN.

BBC

For Brits, the new Wallace & Gromit adventure dropped on Christmas Day, and is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer for free. Here’s where your VPN comes in – just change your location to the right country (UK) and start streaming!

Because you don’t need to pay to watch, all you’ll need to do is fill out your basic information and create a BBC account. From there, you can log in to watch without any payment method.

This is good news for those of you who like hard-to-find British sitcoms like Gavin & Stacey, Outnumbered, and Miranda – their entire series box sets are on the streaming service too.

When is Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl on Netflix?

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will arrive on Netflix on January 3, 2025.

BBC

Your second option is to wait a few more days until the new installment drops on Netflix. You’ve got just over a week (at the time of writing) to kick your heels, but you can also use the excuse to sign up for the streamer.

Plans start from $6.99 a month with the standard with ads plan, $15.99 for standard, and $22.99 for premium.

Obviously, Netflix’s back catalog speaks for itself, but you can also dive straight into Squid Game Season 2, which just dropped today (December 26).

Where to find other Wallace & Gromit episodes

You’ll be able to find existing Wallace & Gromit episodes either on BBC iPlayer or Amazon Prime Video. Spinoff Shaun the Sheep can also be found on Netflix.

BBC

Remember: if you’re new to the Aardman universe, you’ll want to have watched The Wrong Trousers first to understand the set-up for Feathers McGraw’s return. Anything else is just a nice bonus.

That timeline looks something like this:

A Grand Day Out (1989)

The Wrong Trousers (1993)

A Close Shave (1995)

Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

A Matter of Loaf and Death (2008)

Vengeance Most Fowl (2024)

These range in length, with all bar Curse of the Were-Rabbit and Vengeance Most Fowl technically being short movies. Shaun the Sheep’s repertoire is most TV episodes, with the 2015 movie thrown in for good measure.

However, Aardman creations don’t stop there. Amazon Prime Video and Netflix are also home to Chicken Run and Chicken Run 2 – keep your eyes on the final frame of the sequel to spot a familiar, glove-adorned face.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is on BBC iPlayer now and comes to Netflix on January 3, 2025. Check out more of the streaming service’s updates with Wednesday Season 2 and Stranger Things Season 5, or catch up with the best TV shows of the year.