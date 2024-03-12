Walking Dead fans have one complaint about The Ones Who Live

Fans seem to think The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is pretty perfect, all except for one key thing that they can’t get over.

For fans of The Walking Dead, there’s no shortage of stories in the walker-verse. With up to six spinoffs under its name, and more on the way, there’s plenty to choose from if you’re looking to get a zombie kick. However, none seem to compare to the newest show in the franchise, The Ones Who Live.

Despite only being three episodes old, The Ones Who Live has quickly become the highest-rated show in the franchise. That’s a strong start, much like its original predecessor, which ended up running for 11 seasons. With no plans set in stone to make further seasons of TWOL, this could be a real winner.

However, The Ones Who Live isn’t perfect. In fact, there’s one key thing fans have been complaining about, though it might not be what you expect.

Walking Dead fans complain that The Ones Who Live didn’t get made sooner

On The Walking Dead subreddit, fans have noted the one thing they don’t like about The Ones Who Live: the fact that we didn’t get it earlier.

“This show… why didn’t we get this sooner?” the original post asked. “I know we all said it but Andy and Danai are fucking unstoppable. This episode had me on the edge of my seat. I f*cking loved it. So again, my question is, why didn’t we get this any sooner, AMC?”

AMC

Yes, as far as complaints go, this is a pretty good one to have. So far, many have claimed that The Ones Who Live is their favorite installment in The Walking Dead Universe, thanks to stellar lead performances from Lincoln and Gurira. Others jumped in, agreeing with just how good the new spinoff actually is.

“Yeah I haven’t felt tension in TWD universe like this for a long time,” one user added. “I’m loving every second of this series so far.”

As for why it’s so good, one user suggested that it has something to do with the creative powers behind it, including Gurira. “Because Danai is finally one of the writers,” they said. “She is an amazing playwright and is able to bring that skill to the show.”

“I’m elated that we are being blessed with her skill,” another responded.

Indeed, The Ones Who Live is a very solid piece of The Walking Dead puzzle. While it’s a shame fans weren’t blessed with this series a little earlier on, perhaps it’s perfect timing. Enough breathing room and space away from the original series allows The Ones Who Live to flourish on its own terms.

To get caught up, check out our recaps on Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3.