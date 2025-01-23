W.A.G.s to Riches cast: Who’s on the new Netflix series

Another Netflix reality series full of fights, drama, and explosive romance? Go on then. The W.A.G.s to Riches cast has arrived, and you might have seen some of them before.

The streamer that gave us Single’s Inferno, Selling Sunset, and Love is Blind is back with another firey corker. What do you get when you mix notorious romance and celebrity real estate? W.A.G.s to Riches, of course.

The new reality TV show follows “the challenges of fame and high-profile relationships with their own personal ambition amid the often chaotic world of professional sports and music.”

But whose lives will we be delving into? The W.A.G.s to Riches cast is an eclectic bunch, and they’re ready to bring the heat.

W.A.G.s to Riches cast

Given the show follows a Real Housewives type of format, we can’t rule out other W.A.G.s being added in at a later date. As it stands, the current cast is as follows:

Sharelle Rosado

Netflix

You might recognize Sharelle from her time on Selling Tampa, or because she used to be engaged to former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson. These days, she’s the founder of estate agency Allure Realty, now worth millions of dollars since it opened in 2019.

On top of this, she’s a military veteran who served as an Army paratrooper and has four children. Netflix is billing Sharelle as “the leader of the pack,” so the others better watch out.

Maranda Johnson

Netflix

Maranda and Sharelle already know each other, working at Allure Realty together and dominating the real estate market. However, she’s here because of her on/off-again relationship with rapper Kodak Black. According to the streaming service, “the two have a complicated relationship that tends to make headlines, much to her dismay.”

But why have one rapper in the family when you can have two? When Maranda isn’t busy selling houses or looking after the couple’s two kids, she’s in the studio herself.

Ashley Wheeler

Netflix

Another cast member who works at Allure, Ashley is the breadwinner in her marriage to ex–Miami Dolphins football player Philip Wheeler. In fact, she’s considered to be one of the agency’s top earners, having worked alongside celebrity clients like Teyana Taylor.

Ashley is also a mother of two children.

Alexis Welch Stoudemire

Netflix

Alexis is our divorcée of the group, having been previously married to Olympian Amar’e Stoudemire. Describing herself as a “serial dater,” she wants to open herself back up to love again. However, that’s if she can find the time.

With an expansive real estate portfolio, fashion influence, and continued charity work, Alexis is far from bored. She co-parents the couple’s two kids while also being a partner in a cannabis company, a tech angel investor, and a podcast host.

Porsha Berto

Netflix

While Porsha might work at Allure now, she wants to relocate to Miami. Moving to Tampa from Beverly Hills, she’s in the real estate game while also running her own company, Bad Bxtch Good Mom.

She’s been married to retired world champion boxer Andre Berto for the last five years. They have two children together, with another on the way.

Sadé Vanessa

Netflix

Sadé wants a “glittering wedding” for her relationship of nine years to NFL star Robbie Chosen Anderson. They’re expecting a baby, but she’s started working in real estate at the same time.

If she wasn’t busy enough, Sadé also runs a swimwear company while building her brand as a TV and podcast host and media personality.

Lastonia Leviston

Netflix

Better known as Stoni, you might recognize Lastonia from her relationship with Rick Ross. She’s the mother of his first child, with their relationship having been full of highs and lows. Amazingly, “Stoni feels she’s the most levelheaded of all his children’s mothers,” but is also cited to have a wild temper.

She’s also the founder of Miami boutique Instatique, and wants to try and grow her business.

Keeta Hill

Netflix

Launching her own business app, Keeta is expecting her first child with Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill. However, he’s been facing a barrage of legal and personal setbacks at the same time, putting a strain on their relationship.

Julz Goddard

Netflix

If you already follow her on socials, you’ll likely know Julz under her handle YesJulz. She used to be engaged to NFL player Duke Riley, with the couple having a daughter together. She’s the founder and CEO of 1 AM Creative Agency, having worked with Puma, Travis Scott, and Beats By Dre.

Fans already think Netflix series is “an absolute mess”

Now W.A.G.s to Riches has dropped on Netflix, fan opinion has immediately been split – with some dubbing it “an absolute mess.”

The series has been criticized for focusing on “mean girl” behavior rather than delving into the business achievements and lives of the cast members.

One fan posted on X/Twitter, “WAGS to Riches really disappointed me. I really wanted to see women that are bosses who handle their careers, marriage, and motherhood. It was nothing but mess and mean girls…”

A second agreed, “What a waste of time! The storylines are weak, these girls are mean and failed to connect with the audience. Argh I had such high hopes because I loved all the other WAGS shows.”

“That #WAGsToRiches show is AWFUL. I wish the networks would stop green-lighting shows that highlight serial baby mamas, materialistic and gossiping women under the guise of black woman empowerment,” another complained.

Much like the original WAGS Miami series, W.A.G.s to Riches has a total of eight episodes. Each ranges from half an hour to 44 minutes, meaning you won’t eat into too much time if you want to take a punt.

W.A.G.s to Riches is on Netflix now.