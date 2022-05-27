Vivien Lyra Blair debuts as classic Star Wars character in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Vivien Lyra Blair made her Star Wars debut today, playing the young version of a classic character in Obi-Wan Kenobi. But BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW if you haven’t watched the first two episodes yet.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuted on Disney+ today (May 27) with the first two episodes of the Star Wars series dropping.

Fans knew that the show would reunite friends-turned-enemies Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin (Hayden Christensen). But although Princess Leia was rumored to be appearing, neither Disney nor Lucasfilm would confirm.

We got our answer today however, with young Leia showing up early in Episode 1, and played by young actress Vivien Lyra Blair.

Who is Obi-Wan Kenobi star Vivian Lyra Blair?

Vivan Lyra Blair made her acting debut in 2017 musical comedy Band Camp before landing a recurring role in limited series Waco.

But she’s probably best known for playing Girl in Bird Box. The tense horror – which starred Sandra Bullock and debuted on Netflix in 2018 – quickly became the service’s most streamed title up to that point.

Since then she’s appeared in TV shows Indebted and Mr. Corman, and superhero movie We Can Be Heroes, which also debuted on Netflix.

Does Leia play a prominent role in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Although we’re only two episodes in, it’s already clear that Leia Organa will be an integral part of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Indeed at first glance, it looks like she’ll be Grogu to Obi-Wan’s Mandalorian, with warrior protecting child as they journey across the galaxy, though their verbal is sparring is equally reminiscent of Anakin and Obi-Wan. However where that friendship ended on the worst possible terms thanks to the volcano and the burning, we do at least know that these two remain friends to the end.

Vivian Lyra Blair is adorable in the role, both bright and funny, and with wisdom beyond her years, yet still acting like the kid she is.

You can clearly see the beginnings of where Carrie Fisher eventually takes the character, so it will be interesting to see how her performances progresses as Leia grows into the legend we all know and love.