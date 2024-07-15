When it comes to iconic women in Westeros, there are few as magnificent as Visenya Targaryen. A warrior and a queen, she’s a historical figure in George R.R. Martin’s books that’s well worth knowing about.

Other women in Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon often mention her, looking to her as a hero of sorts. Her tale is long and storied, where battles were fought and she wielded a weapon that was remembered throughout the centuries.

So when you remember the most famous (and infamous) Targaryen kings and leaders of the Seven Kingdoms, it’s best not to forget one of the most fierce queens who ruled alongside them.

Here’s everything you need to know about Visenya Targaryen, her fate, and her legacy.

Who is Visenya?

Visenya was a Targaryen queen, and was the sister and wife to Aegon I Targaryen.

She was a dragonrider, and rode the dragon Vhagar prior to Baelon, Laena, and Aemond.

Like most of the Targaryens, she had the classic Valyrian features, including silver hair and purple eyes. Although she was described as being a sensual and passionate woman, she was also considered to be serious and stern.

It was widely thought that Visenya often toyed around with dark magic and potions. She was a warrior as well as a dragonrider, and wielded the famous sword known as Dark Sister. She was wedded to her brother Aegon, who also chose to marry their younger sister Rhaenys. (Yikes.)

During Aegon’s conquest of the Seven Kingdoms, Visenya proved herself to be a powerful asset, winning him House Stokeworth and Duskendale. During the battle in the waters off Gulltown, the Arryn fleet sunk a great many of the Targaryen ships, but Visenya descended on Vhagar and burned them.

She continued to fight alongside her siblings over the years, including during the First Dornish War, where Rhaenys died. She often proved herself without fear, even cutting Aegon’s cheek to prove a point when he suggested that his guards were enough protection for him.

Visenya didn’t provide Aegon with children for quite some time, leading some to suggest she was barren. However, in 11 AC, she announced she was with child and eventually gave birth to Maegor, Aegon’s second son. When he was thirteen, she gave him Dark Sister.

What happened to her?

Visenya died in 44 AC after growing haggard and weak.

At this point, she’d been living on Dragonstone. Aegon had died, leaving Aenys I to take the Iron Throne in his place. When Aenys died at thirty-five years old, Visenya’s son Maegor would take the crown.

After Maegor won the Battle Beneath the Gods Eye, Visenya went to Dragonstone with Alyssa (King Aenys’s widow) and her children, Jaehaerys and Alysanne, who would serve as her wards.

At this point, she’d grown thin and weary, and it was described that the “flesh” had melted from her bones. As such, she died that same year while Maegor was away. When she died, Alyssa and her children snuck away from Dragonstone, taking Dark Sister with them.

Visenya was cremated in the Targaryen custom, and her bones placed in a tomb beside her brother, Aegon.

Her legacy became well referenced by the women of Westeros, serving as a heroine figure of sorts. In Game of Thrones, Arya Stark is seen talking about Visenya and Dark Sister in high regard.

During Dance of the Dragons, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen would name her stillborn daughter (who she had with Prince Daemon) Visenya.

