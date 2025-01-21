Virgin River will continue after Season 7 in three obvious ways

Virgin River Season 7 is confirmed, but its future after that is completely unknown. While Season 8 rumors start to circle, we’ve already got three guaranteed ways the show will live on.

Before we even get that far, there’s a lot of burning questions still to answer. Will Brady manage to get his money back from Lark? Will Brie say yes to Mike’s proposal? Is Charmaine actually still alive?

Along with Doc’s fight to retain the clinic and Mel and Jack potentially adopting a surrogate baby, it’s all to play for. 10 more episodes (most likely) will hit our screens at some point in the foreseeable future, and they’ll be packed with as much small-town drama as we can handle.

After this becomes much less clear. While star Ben Hollingsworth suggested Season 8 is already in development, fans are still concerned Season 7 is the final farewell. There are no confirmed answers as of writing, yet there are three confirmed ways Virgin River will continue regardless.

Virgin River books, game & spinoff confirm it won’t end

Alongside Virgin River Season 7, fans can count on the original book series, the Netflix-based game, and the impending spinoff to continue life in the small town, even if Season 8 never materializes.

While the collection currently stands at 22 novels, the Virgin River books show no signs of slowing down. My Kind of Christmas was reissued as recently as October 2024, so fans can likely expect to see more in the future – that is if they haven’t already binged the existing ones. If you’re new to the collection, they’re worth reading for one simple reason: they’re completely different from the version we see on TV.

If you have already read them, author Robyn Carr hasn’t stopped there. Her separate series Sullivan’s Crossing has five books and has also been adapted into a binge-worthy TV show for CTV. It’s a similar story for her other series Thunder Point, which will be making its way to screens at some point in the future.

If you’ve been idling away the hours between seasons on Netflix, you’ll know the streaming service has a Virgin River game front and center. It’s frequently updated to match whatever storyline we’ve most recently seen on the show (think Mel’s arrival, the Christmas episodes), so if cast members do jump ship by some unexpected circumstance, they’ll live on at your fingertips.

Our last Season 8 alternative is the most speculative, given it doesn’t have a confirmed release window or production schedule. Before Virgin River Season 6 hit screens, Netflix announced a prequel series was under consideration, following younger versions of Mel’s parents when they first met.

Season 6 proved to be a test ground for this, showing multiple flashbacks of Everett and Sarah in 1972. Fans saw Everett pick up hitchhiker Sarah on her way to a peace rally in San Francisco, with his van breaking down in the unknown town of Virgin River. The two fell in love before life led them in different directions, with Everett waiting in town for Sarah to come back.

Whether Netflix will decide to run a full series on this is still unconfirmed, but if it does happen, it will likely be after Season 7 has wrapped filming.

