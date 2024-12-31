Virgin River technically has ‘more than 100 years’ of stories to cover after Season 6

If you’re already missing Virgin River after Season 6, at least you don’t have to worry about the Netflix show ever running out of ideas – technically, it could keep going for another 100 years.

It’s safe to say a lot went down in the latest chapter, with Mel and Jack’s wedding sparking plenty of drama: the couple nearly called the whole thing off; Charmaine was a no-show; and Mike popped the question to Brie (after Brady confessed his undying love for her).

Virgin River Season 6 ended on an almighty cliffhanger, as Charmaine’s fate hangs in the balance and Mel and Jack might end up with the family they’ve always wanted after Marley’s unexpected revelation.

Now, focus has turned to the future of the binge-worthy TV show – and we’re not just talking about Virgin River Season 7.

Virgin River could go on for more than 100 years

Netflix Time moves slowly in the Virgin River TV show

The Netflix show is based on Robyn Carr’s Virgin River book series, which consists of 22 novels and counting. Given Mel and Jack are the focus of the first book and it’s taken five years to tell their story, technically the series could run for another 105 years or more.

You see, Virgin River Season 1 landed on Netflix in December 2019, while Season 6 dropped in December 2024. As we know all too well thanks to Charmaine’s long-running pregnancy, time moves very slowly in the TV adaptation.

Charmaine was pregnant in the first chapter but she didn’t give birth until Season 5 Part 2. And while Season 6 featured a time jump, this was only by several months.

If the show is to continue at this pace, there’s still so much ground to cover. Even though Mel and Jack have now tied the knot, there’s still the question of if they’ll have children like they do in the books.

Sure, the series deviates from the source material, but even if it loosely follows it, there’s 21 books’ worth to draw from (and potentially more down the line), meaning the show could continue for long after the upcoming Virgin River Season 7.

Taking to Reddit, a fan of the Netflix series asked, “I love this show and I didn’t even know it came from books!

“For those who have read them, how do the books line up to the seasons? Can you predict how many more seasons there will be? Does one book cover one season? 22 books = 22 seasons?”

As one pointed out, “Let’s put it this way: book one was Mel and Jack’s story. That took five years. So at this rate there are 125 years of stories.”

“What! So their story starts and ends in book one?” the OP asked, to which the Redditor explained, “It does for them as main characters. They still live in the town so they’re in the other books but not as the main couple.”

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll be getting Virgin River for another 100 years. Hell, the entire concept of streaming will likely be different by that point.

But if you’re a fan of the soapy melodrama, at least you know the writers won’t be running out of ideas anytime soon.

Virgin River Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Netflix now.