Virgin River star drops massive spoiler ahead of Season 6

We’re less than a month away from Virgin River Season 6, but actor Ben Hollingsworth has dropped a doozy of a spoiler for Brady’s journey in new episodes.

Let’s cast our minds back to the Season 5 Part 2 ending. While Mel was waiting on tenterhooks to hear what Everett had to say, Brady’s new girlfriend Lark was making an interesting phone call behind his back.

Dialing into a prison, Lark claims Brady has “no idea” what’s going on, suggesting he’s being hoodwinked into disaster after getting his life on the straight and narrow.

But what does this have to do with Season 6? According to Hollingsworth, Brady might have eyes for ex-girlfriend Brie once again.

When the binge-worthy TV show posted first-look images for Season 6 on their Instagram profile, Hollingsworth commented, “Who is Brady looking at?” Sure enough, he’s staring directly at Brie.

Netflix

There’s one big issue with this, though. Brie is currently with Mike, who is also a police officer. Given the pair are both in new relationships, this potential spoiler teases huge romantic drama ahead.

For those who don’t remember, Brady and Brie broke up in Season 5 after Brie believed Brady was involved in Virgin River’s surprisingly active drug ring. Of course, he’s actually cleaned up his act and was doing nothing of the sort.

Fans have been willing the two to get back together ever since, and if Hollingsworth is to be believed, it could be about to happen.

There are two key events that suggest he could be right. The first is Lark’s plan – whatever it is, we don’t know yet – being foiled. Brady is an ex-criminal, so let’s assume the wool can’t be easily pulled over his eyes.

The second is the outcome of Preacher‘s trial. It’s likely the whole town will be involved, with Brie leading the charge to free him of a crime he didn’t commit. Mike is a cop, so this could put an emotional toil on the couple that pushes Brady and Brie back together.

Regardless of how it happens, it looks like Virgin River fans will be getting exactly what they want in Season 6.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, if there will be a time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.

