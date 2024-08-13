Virgin River star knows Season 6 release date – but they’re making you guess

Fans finally know Virgin River Season 6 will arrive before the year is out, but exactly when is a guessing game. One star has the official release date… and she’s keeping it from us.

With Season 5 Part 2 leaving fans on a cliffhanger that could change the binge worthy TV show as we know it, there’s now a major update – Virgin River Season 6 is coming back this year rather than 2025 as was first rumored.

We’re likely to be getting 10 episodes this time around, and titles for each have already been leaked online (though nobody’s quite sure what order they’ll appear in).

However, the updates don’t just end there. Virgin River cast member Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) took to her Instagram stories to reveal she knows exactly when Season 6 will drop… but she’s making fans guess the correct date.

“I’m curious. I know it was announced that season six will be airing this year in 2024, whereas previously we thought it wasn’t going to air in 2025,” she began. “What month do you think it’s going to air?”

After being flooded with guesses, the star later added, “I totally know what date it is. I can’t tell you though. It’s going to be a great season. I think you’re all going to enjoy it a lot. I hope you enjoy it.”

Breckenridge also hinted that Virgin River Season 6 is more “intense” – but due to how it was filmed, rather than the content.

Thanks to the release pattern of previous seasons of Virgin River, we can guess an approximate release window for new episodes.

Most recently, Season 5 Part 2 dropped on November 30, 2023, with Season 2 similarly following suit on November 27, 2020. Season 1 debuted in mid-December of 2019.

With this in mind – and taking into account how much the new TV show loves a festive theme – we could be seeing a late November to mid December window. Season 6 was originally thought to be released in January 2025, so pushing it forward by a month or two also makes logical sense.

For now, it’s all a matter of assumption… but a release date is definitely confirmed.

For now, it's all a matter of assumption… but a release date is definitely confirmed.