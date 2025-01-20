Virgin River Season 8 just got an exciting update after Season 7 concerns

After reports of Season 7 potentially being the last, fans can breathe a sigh of relief – Virgin River Season 8 has a fairly official update.

If the Virgin River books are anything to go by, the binge-worthy TV show will be on until we’re in nursing homes. There are 22 novels, meaning we theoretically should have a mountain of plot to get through.

However, the fandom doesn’t necessarily feel the same way. After reports circled suggesting Season 7 would be the last, fans went into meltdown. This all came back to Martin Henderson – who plays Jack – potentially ditching the show for pastures new.

None of the above has been confirmed, and now the opposite has been doubled down on by Virgin River cast, suggesting Season 8 is already in the works.

Virgin River writers already planning Season 8 according to cast

In an interview with Popternative, actor Ben Hollingsworth (Brady) suggested writers are already brainstorming Virgin River Season 8, even before Season 7 has begun filming.

“I just had a conversation with Sean (showrunner Patrick Sean Smith), and obviously, we need to be renewed for season eight, but he’s already thinking toward that,” he explained.

Even without official confirmation from Netflix at this stage, this is more than plausible. Season 7 was greenlit before Season 6 even hit screens, with multiple members of the cast and crew sharing hope for the show to continue for as long as possible.

Speaking to Dexerto, Tim Matheson, who plays Doc, echoed this. “I think it’s bright and it could go on and on. Netflix loves it. It’s a show that can get ratings that more expensive shows also get but at a small percentage of the cost of those big shows,” he stated.

“So that works in our favor, and it’s such a simple family show and there’s something there for every generation, really. They’re doing flashbacks of and talking about a spinoff of an earlier version of Mel’s father and mother and how they got together 30 years ago. I think that it’s such a rich environment, and it’s become so important to so many people.”

He continued, “I’d like to believe it can go on and on – it’s all up to Netflix and Ted Sarandos. We love them, and they’ve gone to bat for us again and again. And so we just hope it’ll continue.”

Season 7 marks the show as the streaming service’s longest-running original content. While few details of upcoming episodes have been released, there have been no public plans for Season 7 to be its last.

