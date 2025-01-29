Virgin River Season 7 has one huge problem before it even begins

The Season 6 finale was over a month ago, yet our heads are still scrambled. Five big cliffhangers were set up for Virgin River Season 7, but one is causing an issue already.

If you ask us, Virgin River Season 6 was the best yet. We got to delve deeper into Mel and Jack’s relationship, with tension like Brie and Brady’s on-off again love keeping us on the edge of our seats.

Now, we have to wait at least a year for Season 7 to answer the final chaotic 20 minutes we saw, which included Lark stealing all of Brady’s money and Mike proposing to Brie after her affair reveal.

Article continues after ad

Doc is set to lose the clinic, with Mel potentially adopting a baby from her surrogate patient. However, it’s the other cliffhanger that’s already causing Virgin River Season 7 some issues.

Forgiving Charmaine complicates Virgin River Season 7

If you remember, Charmaine has gone missing after failing to turn up to Mel and Jack’s wedding. It’s currently thought that Calvin has either kidnapped or killed her so he can get full custody of their twins. We don’t know for certain what’s happened, but why did everyone forgive Charmaine in the first place?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

For fans, it’s a huge issue heading into the new series. One posted on Reddit, “I can’t for the life of me remember how did the whole town along with Mel and Jack simply get over the fact that Charmaine was trying to make Jack raise two babies that weren’t his and that were conceived by a one night stand with a criminal.

“After all the lying and manipulation, suddenly Jack and Mel are on such good terms with Charmaine that they will bend backwards to protect her and treat her as a precious friend. Are these townpeople saints or are they just stupid? Why is Charmaine still a recurring character?

Article continues after ad

“I’m sorry but after finishing the last episode I hope she got kidnapped and tied up to a tree in the middle of the forest.”

A second agreed, “Had they introduced Charmaine as a likable character and made us feel any sympathy towards her, perhaps we could all forgive her the way Mel and Jack did. But she was rude, condescending, and conniving from the very beginning. So the acceptance of her is a big miss, at least from the audience.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Bad writing. They borrowed a plotline from another set of characters in the books and grafted it really badly onto Mel, Jack, and Charmaine,” a third weighed in.

Netflix

When we first meet Charmaine in Season 1, she’s convinced that she’s Jack’s girlfriend. However, Jack thinks completely differently, seeing their hookups as totally casual. As Jack falls in love with Mel, Charmaine goes out of her way to make Mel’s life a living hell.

Article continues after ad

If you started watching Virgin River in Season 6, you’d be none the wiser that any of this ever happened. Jack is instrumental in Charmaine getting legal help against Calvin, with Mel asking her to do the bridal hair and make-up for the wedding.

As much as bygones appear to be bygones, there’s every chance Charmaine’s reputation in Virgin River could impact her plot in Season 7.

Currently, it’s not clear how much Charmaine will appear, if at all. After having the second-longest-running pregnancy on TV between Seasons 1-5, rumor has it that actress Lauren Hammersley then was pregnant in real life during Season 6 filming.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If true, she’s largely ruled out of further physical appearances. Could Virgin River turn on her at the last minute?

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out our series recap and ending explained, the verdict of Preacher’s trial, and what Everett had to tell Mel.