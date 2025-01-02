Virgin River fans shouldn’t expect Preacher to settle down any time soon

Amid the Virgin River Season 6 cliffhangers came an unexpected revelation – Kaia is open to getting married. According to star Kandyse McClure, this doesn’t mean Preacher’s future is set.

A lot went down during Mel & Jack’s wedding, including Charmaine’s disappearance and Brie and Brady‘s secret reunion. But there was another romance that was subtly put to the test.

Just after the ceremony, Kaia tells Preacher she doesn’t want to get married or imagine she ever will. This causes some friction between the couple, ending in Kaia’s u-turn. “If I ever was to get married, it would be to you,” she explains through a photo booth analogy.

But don’t think this means wedding bells any time soon. In fact, according to star Kandyse McClure, we might never see Preacher get the happy ever after we expected.

Virgin River’s Kaia doesn’t think Preacher will marry her

Speaking to Dexerto, McClure explained that she wants Kaia and Preacher to stay in their “good place” for as long as possible, believing the marriage comments were down to being swept up in the moment.

“You know what happens at a wedding, right? Somebody proposes, somebody breaks up. I just feel like Kaia and Preacher are in such a good place after everything that they’ve been through, and there’s something about just existing in that place for a little while where we just get to enjoy each other and not think about the past and not think about the future,” she stated.

“When Kaya talks to the Preacher at the wedding, there’s so much in it for me. You love this person, you want everything for them, you’re committed, and you’re willing to change your life for them. But does it have to look like this? Can we make it look in a way that suits us?”

After Preacher’s trial ended with the best verdict possible, he continued to have a solid Season 6. There are no real issues in his life, and now his community service has led him to volunteer at the fire station – which Kaia runs, let’s not forget – so he can focus on getting his life back on track.

If anything, there’s some pressure from Virgin River fans for Preacher to finally get what he deserves, but McClure doesn’t feel it.

“I think for me, it’s really just about the health of his relationships. He’s not overextending himself, he’s not shrinking or making room for anybody else – he actually just gets to be who he is and be loved exactly for that.

“I think that’s the opportunity that I especially want our relationship to represent. It may not look the way you expect it to, but it’s about how you feel. As long as he’s happy and people aren’t disappearing out of town or putting him in compromising situations, maybe that’s what it looks like.”

