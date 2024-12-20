Virgin River star wants one Season 7 ending we won’t see coming

The explosive Virgin River Season 6 finale has left us with five huge cliffhangers – but for actress Zibby Allen, the best Season 7 ending isn’t even among them. Warning: spoilers ahead!

In the final 10 minutes of Season 6 Episode 10, fans were hit with a smorgasbord of new dilemmas… and that’s not even including Muriel’s cancer diagnosis. Doc might lose the clinic completely, Mike asked Brie to marry him, Lark’s run off with all of Brady’s money, Mel might be adopting a baby, and Charmaine could very well be dead.

That’s a lot for anybody to get their head around – and we’re only talking about things affecting a small percentage of the already tiny town. But what about the residents our finale overlooked?

For Zibby Allen, who plays Brie, the best ending Virgin River Season 7 could hold in store for fans involves someone else entirely (and no, it’s not a love interest).

Preacher’s career could be the wholesome Season 7 end we need

Speaking to Dexerto, Allen revealed she wants to see Season 7 end with Preacher landing a huge career goal such as opening a restaurant of his own.

“Preacher is such a good chef. I want him to, like, have some career wins and some big things,” she explained. “He’s done a lot of overcoming. He’s always the good guy. And I want him to have a hero’s moment. That’s just me selfishly, because I also love Colin, and I love his work.”

Season 6 has also been a tumultuous one for Preacher thanks to his trial. He was up for first-degree murder following Wes’ death – except he didn’t commit the crime. Instead, he helped Paige escape from domestic abuse at Wes’ hands, taking her young son Christopher out of town to safety.

It was Brie who got him the best sentence possible, though she might not have been as confident as she seemed.

“I think Brie forced a lot of her confidence,” Allen agreed. “I think inwardly she was very afraid, and a lot of that confidence was shaken because the last time she was in a courtroom she was testifying against her own trial. Before that, she was assaulted by somebody who was a colleague in her field.

“But that’s the thing that I really like about her character. She’ll fake the confidence ’till she makes it, and she will do her due diligence. She hates to mess up, and I think that’s one of her lessons.”

Neither filming nor release dates have been announced for Virgin River Season 7.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now.