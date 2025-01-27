This is when Virgin River Season 7 could drop on Netflix, according to star

While filming dates have been rumored, there’s no official word on when we’ll see Virgin River Season 7 on screens – but one cast member has an excellent guess.

Any time spent waiting for Virgin River to come back to our screens always feels too long. We’ve got five burning questions left to answer, and each could change the course of life in the small town for good.

As it stands, filming is rumored to begin in early March, which is similar to when Season 6 started filming in 2024. Neither Netflix nor the show’s creators have weighed in on whether this is accurate, but it’s still a good guess.

This means a potential release window for Season 7 is now in play – and if the Virgin River cast is anything to go by, we’ll be happy.

Virgin River Season 7 could drop at Christmas

According to actor Ben Hollingsworth, who plays Brady, we could likely see Virgin River Season 7 released around the same Christmas period as Seasons 5 and 6.

“I’m hoping (producers) will do the same kind of thing over Christmas,” Hollingsworth told USA Today. “I think it’s great watch over Christmas holidays.”

Given the pattern the Netflix release is falling into, this makes sense. Since Season 5, the show has been filmed from spring into summer before dropping in December. Season 5 is a slight anomaly here, having been broken up into two parts.

If we’re to believe the rumored information so far, there’s no reason to believe this won’t be happening again. What’s less clear is if we’ll actually get Christmas-themed episodes, something that hasn’t happened since Season 5 Part 2.

The same article confirms Season 7 will be filmed “from spring into summer.”

Brady is a huge part of the Season 6 cliffhanger, both having his money stolen by Lark and professing his love for Brie… right before Mike proposed to her. Their fates currently hang in the balance, but Hollingsworth currently has “no idea” what lies ahead in new episodes.

“I wish I knew,” Hollingsworth said. “I don’t know who the endgame is. They (writers/creator) don’t tell you these things. I do know there’s quite a large amount of support for Brady and Brie to get together or reignite, and I’d be okay with that. I think they have great chemistry together.”

Zibby Allen, who plays Brie, told Dexerto: “I think they can [be endgame]. I think it will take a lot of work. They are getting there, but I think the two of them both really struggle in their own ways to feel worthy of the love that they deserve for totally different reasons.

“Brady comes from a broken home and he’s always been on the outskirts of town, he’s always been considered Shady Brady. I think Brie felt like her inner compass was really broken, and she couldn’t trust herself or her judgment. I think for them to inch their way back to feeling worthy of love, it’s a journey, and if they can do that, then they have a chance.”

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now.