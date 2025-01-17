Virgin River star teases Season 7 “complications” for Doc and Everett

For the sake of Mel, Doc and Everett have put their long-held grudges to one side. Or have they? According to actor Tim Matheson, “complications” could arise in Virgin River Season 7.

Let’s rewind a second. From the moment Mel stepped foot in Virgin River, she’s had to work hard to win over Doc. Hired by Hope behind his back to help manage the clinic, their relationship soon turned into a father-daughter bond.

At the end of Season 5, there was a new player in the ring: Everett. He arrived in town claiming to be Mel’s biological father, stating in Season 6: “Some people in this town aren’t gonna like me being a part of your life. I’ve made some enemies… hurt people. Done things I’m not proud of. Some of those folks might be friends of yours. Vernon (Doc) Mullins, for one.”

Later in the series, we found out what he meant, and the two managed to leave the past in the past. But will things stay that way in Virgin River Season 7?

Doc and Everett could still be on the rocks in Virgin River Season 7

Speaking to Dexerto, Matheson explains “complications” will likely be present in Doc and Everett’s future relationship.

Netflix

“I’m sure there’s a lot of complications coming. I don’t think it serves anybody well to hold on to a grudge, but it was one of those things that there was a whole bunch of stuff mixed up with that,” he said.

“Doc had cheated on his wife Hope and lost the love of his life because of his betrayal. He offloaded all of that guilt and blame onto Everett.

“It was a wonderful dramatic scene to resolve that, you know, and between the two of us. And it was a relief at the end of that scene to let go of that and be able to tell Mel ‘You know your father really cared for you. And I’ve forgiven him. He wasn’t the man I thought he was. He didn’t do exactly what I thought he did, and I made a mistake, and I don’t want you to make the same mistake and not be with him.'”

Netflix

In Season 6 Episode 8, Everett runs into Doc at the cemetery, and we finally get a glimpse into what happened between them. From Doc’s perspective, young Jordan died the night he did because Doc couldn’t get to him in time.

Instead, he was saving Everett’s life after getting drunk and driving into a tree on purpose. He’d told Doc, “I wish you’d let me die,” thinking he had nothing to live for after Sarah died. Losing the chance to know Mel then tipped him over the edge.

Everett thanks Doc for his actions that night, saying it’s the reason he gets to be a father to Mel now. He asks Doc to at least forgive himself for something that wasn’t his fault, even if Doc can’t forgive Everett.

After Everett’s heart attack, Doc walks Mel down the aisle on her wedding day. Even so, Everett manages to perform the song he’d written for her mom Sarah at the ceremony, with the pair being on good terms. Will that last? It’s Virgin River, so likely not.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out our series recap and ending explained, the verdict of Preacher’s trial, and why Muriel and Cameron’s relationship ended.