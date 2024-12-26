Virgin River fan favorite won’t be returning for Season 7

The Season 6 finale left fans with much to think about – but one character now definitely won’t be returning for Virgin River Season 7.

Mel and Jack’s wedding – a.k.a. the event of the fictional season – has now been and gone, unintentionally leaving a lot of destruction in its wake. Charmaine is missing, Mel might be adopting a baby, Doc might lose the practice, Mike asked Brie to marry him, and Lark has stolen all of Brady’s money.

In a nutshell, there’s enough going on for the bulk of the Virgin River cast to be coming back. However, if you paid close attention, you might be wondering if one fan favorite will be making a return at all.

Sadly, Virgin River Season 6 was indeed the last outing for one resident. If we’re being honest, though, there’s a good enough reason why.

Cameron won’t come back for Virgin River Season 7

Virgin River showrunner Patrick Sean Smith has confirmed Cameron (Mark Ghanime) won’t be coming back for Season 7 after making a brief return in Season 6.

“I love Mark, who plays Cameron, and I love the character of Cameron. He will always be a part of the world, and I would love to see his character back, but he won’t be a series regular in Season 7, unfortunately,” Smith told TVLine.

In fact, Cameron’s initial exit will have come as a complete surprise to many. We left him in a new relationship with Muriel at the end of Season 5, though this hit problems around raising a family. in Virgin River Season 6 Episode 1, it was revealed the pair were no longer together, with Cameron leaving town for Clear River.

Their controversial relationship might have broken down, but Muriel and Cameron did reunite later in Season 6 following Muriel’s cancer diagnosis. They parted on good terms, with Muriel now dating eligible and age-appropriate bachelor Walt Booth.

Cameron also reveals he has a new partner, though not many details are shared. We last see him at Mel and Jack’s wedding where he’s acting as a medical chaperon for Everett after his heart attack.

Given Cameron is only there to help other people and has been written out of Muriel’s life, his exit makes complete sense. The only way we would likely see a cameo return is if he makes good on his word to help fast-track Muriel’s treatment.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out what burning questions Season 7 needs to answer, what Ricky’s return means for Lizzie’s pregnancy, and what Everett had to tell Mel.