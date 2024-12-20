5 burning questions Virgin River Season 7 needs to answer

Wrapped your head around that bombastic finale yet? It’s left us with plenty of questions, so here are the five burning questions Virgin River Season 7 needs to answer ASAP. Warning: spoilers ahead!

The nuptials of the year have now been and gone, with Mel and Jack successfully married. Virgin River Season 6 poured its heart and soul into them tying the knot – but boy oh boy did that come with a lifetime’s worth of baggage.

Article continues after ad

Weddings tend to make people emotional at the best of times, but the binge-worthy TV show pulled the absolute worst out of everyone. Now, the town’s separate stories are back up in the air, and nothing is for certain.

Now I’m not even including b-plots like Muriel’s cancer diagnosis or whether Everett will fully recover from his heart attack here – the finale did enough damage on its own. But without further ado, I give you the questions we desperately need answers to in Virgin River Season 7.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Mel and Jack adopt the surrogate baby?

Netflix

Obviously, the centerpiece of Season 6 Episode 10 is Mel and Jack’s wedding. But after Mel and Jack do the, ahem, marital deed, the next morning attention turns to Charmaine. Not only did she not arrive for bridesmaid prep, but she didn’t show up to the entire ceremony. Mel’s surrogate patient turns up at the cabin – the parents are backing out of the adoption. The surrogate wants Mel to have the baby, leaving her stunned.

As you can probably guess here, Jack is currently none the wiser. It’s not in Mel’s nature to leave a baby in the lurch (remember her initial abandoned baby drama back in Season 1), so all signs point to something happening here.

Article continues after ad

The original Virgin River books tell us Mel and Jack eventually have two kids called David and Emma. That has never materialized, leaving the couple with ongoing fertility issues instead. Mel fell pregnant in Season 4, only to have her second miscarriage in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

Is it time the two had a happy ending in this department? I think so. Now they’re officially settled as husband and wife, it might be time for their lives to be challenged in a much healthier way.

Article continues after ad

As Martin Henderson told Parade, “It’s a wonderful cliffhanger to lead the audience into Season 7, where now the big carrot dangling is, ‘Oh, my God Mel and Jack are going to have this family.’ Something that they assumed was going to take a while through the adoption process.“

Is Charmaine alive?

Netflix

Possibly the most unhinged cliffhanger of the bunch is the whereabouts of Charmaine. After Calvin’s daddy bombshell in Season 5, he’s on the warpath. Charmaine gets full custody of the twins in Season 6 Episode 3 and he’s angry, even threatening Jack with “being eliminated” after encouraging Charmaine to strike out on her own.

Article continues after ad

Brie and Jack then advise she gets a restraining order, but things comes to a head before anything can happen. Charmaine never turns up Mel and Jack’s wedding, even though she’s supposed to be doing bridal hair and make-up. Jack visits her house the next day, and it’s been ransacked.

Article continues after ad

Jack hears the sound of a lullaby coming from upstairs, walking into the nursery with a look of horror. Before we can see what’s waiting, the screen cuts to black. It’s insinuated she’s been killed or kidnapped, also lending to the theory Hammersley needs to be written out.

Article continues after ad

So what are the chances of Charmaine being found in either state? As a seasoned Virgin River watcher, I’d guess slim… but then again, this is a Netflix show! You could never second guess what’s about to happen in this tiny town.

Considering the way scenes have been filmed – please see my theory that Lauren Hammersley is now pregnant in real life – getting Charmaine out of the picture isn’t too far-fetched. At the same time, we can probably be safe in the knowledge that the stakes will be lower than they seem.

Article continues after ad

Where has Lark gone with Brady’s money?

Netflix

Just when it looked like Lark had ditched Jimmy for good, she’s gone rogue. The battle for Brady’s insurance money was a hard fight throughout Season 6, with Brady and Lark’s genuine love for each other being completely mistimed thanks to a fake sick mom scam.

Article continues after ad

In Episode 9, Lark overhears Brady telling Brie that he still loves her. By the time the wedding draws to a close in Episode 10, Brady goes looking for Lark, with Jo Ellen telling him she took Hazel home ages ago – but Lark said she’s checking out of the B&B altogether. When Brady checks his phone, all of the money has been withdrawn from his account (Hazel had been playing on his phone, so it was unlocked during the day).

Article continues after ad

But she said it was over! She said she loved him! If anything, this is the Season 6 cliffhanger that raises the most questions. We’ve not got a real handle on Lark’s motives – we saw her putting on a brave face after Brady’s private conversation.

We don’t actually know if Lark will come back for Virgin River Season 7 either. It could well be a case Brady dealing with the aftermath solo… which could actually lead him back into Brie’s arms. God knows what will happen with the motor shop, either.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Will Brie marry Mike?

Netflix

Out of everybody in the Virgin River cast, Zibby Allen’s Brie is possibly in the biggest emotional dilemma. She’s still in love with Brady – even though she’s reluctant to admit it – having hooked up with him in Episode 5.

However, the real issue is with boyfriend Mike. He asks Brie to marry him at the end of Episode 10, saying he knows about the affair with Brady. Obviously, we don’t know if she’ll say yes. Most fans want Brie and Brady to get back together, but Mike is a safer pair of hands.

Article continues after ad

“I think if she says yes, she’s putting the cart before the horse,” Allen told Dexerto. “I don’t think that Brie is ready to get married to anybody. If Brady were to propose to her that night, it would also be foolish of her to say yes, in my personal opinion.

“Now, what the writers do is a whole other thing, but it’s interesting. I don’t know how blown away you were by the fact that she says, ‘I slept with Brady’ and then Mike says, ‘I know.’ I love that that was the ending, and I love that’s that even though it’s far more complex.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It gives Brie and Mike something to work through. Both of these men have their work cut out for them in terms of accepting who Brie is and where she’s at.”

Can Doc hold onto the clinic?

Netflix

You probably didn’t expect Doc to be included in this list, but the final few minutes of Season 6 threw him under the bus. After performing emergency brain surgery on a patient who was about to die, he’s being investigated by the local medical board for potential malpractice.

Article continues after ad

Doc learns he’s been suspended pending investigation, meaning he can’t practice at the clinic. Hope says she got a call from a woman on the Grace Valley Hospital Board of Directors, who claimed they are “expanding their network” into Virgin River. Not knowing they are married, the pair work out this is a trap – they’re looking to buy Doc out to take over medical care in the town.

Article continues after ad

As you can imagine, Hope is having absolutely none of this. Now the wedding is done and dusted, it’s the perfect narrative excuse for the town to come together once again. It’s one cliffhanger too many if you ask me, but we can’t have our favorite lifesaver taken down by the big man.

Article continues after ad

No filming or release date has been confirmed for Virgin River Season 7 as of yet. For now, Season 6 is streaming on Netflix. Check out our Season 6 review, what Ricky’s return means for Lizzie’s pregnancy, and what Everett had to tell Mel.