Virgin River Season 7: Everything we know so far

When something’s good, we can’t get enough – and fans are ready for Virgin River Season 7. But what do we already know about the show’s future?

It felt like a million-year wait for Season 6, but fans pulled through and got the goods just before Christmas. Its 10 episodes packed in a lot of plotlines, from Everett’s secret to Mel and Jack’s wedding… with a few surprises thrown in for good measure.

Of course, it didn’t feel as though the wedding was actually going to happen at all. Fans were thrown a Virgin River-style curveball in Episode 9 – but while the nuptials went ahead without delay, the ceremony raised more questions than answers.

This leads perfectly into a fresh batch of new episodes, with Episode 10 delivering the mother of all cliffhangers (get it?). But will it happen? Here’s everything we know about Virgin River Season 7 so far.

Will there be a Virgin River Season 7?

Yes! Netflix confirmed Virgin River Season 7 before Season 6 was even released. This makes it the longest-running Netflix original series of all time.

Netflix

It’s a new move for the streaming service to announce prior seasons before its latest installment has aired, but between this and Black Doves, we could be looking at a new model. That being said, details are largely being kept under wraps – unsurprising given how little we knew about Season 6 at the time the announcement was made.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Netflix: “There’s a lot more to go here with these characters. I think we’ve only just begun to see Mel and Jack function as a married couple, which is exciting.

“Season 7 will explore the honeymoon phase for them as they’re building their lives on the farm, which can come with its own obstacles.”

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge agreed: “I think Season 7 is going to really focus on the idea of family. I’m so looking forward to that. I think what draws people into Virgin River as a show, besides the beautiful scenery and all of the romance, is this community and the connection we see the characters having.”

We’ve currently got no confirmed release date for Season 7, but our best guess would place new episodes around the end of 2025.

Netflix

As I’ve said, this is a huge shot in the dark. Filming dates haven’t even been announced yet. However, we do know that the binge-worthy TV show has a habit of releasing in the latter part of a year. If we look at Season 6, the cast shot between February and May of this year, before the eventual release date of December 19 was revealed.

Can Season 7 pull off more of the same? We’ll have to wait and see.

Who will return from the cast?

Fan-favorite characters like Mel, Jack, Brie, Brady, and Doc will all be coming back in line with the Season 6 cliffhanger. While there are question marks around other residents, the only character definitely not coming back is Cameron.

Netflix

Given what went down in Season 6, here’s who we can expect to appear in future episodes:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Sheridan

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon “Doc” Mullins

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant

David Cubitt as Calvin

John Allen Nelson as Everett

The biggest question mark is around Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). At the end of Season 6, it was revealed she disappeared after being a no-show at Mel and Jack’s wedding. We don’t know what happened to her, which could determine if we see her back in Season 7.

It’s equally unclear if Ricky (Grayson Maxwell) will return for future episodes.

Smith has revealed Cameron (Mark Ghanime) definitely won’t be back for more, though. “I love Mark, who plays Cameron, and I love the character of Cameron. He will always be a part of the world, and I would love to see his character back, but he won’t be a series regular in Season 7, unfortunately,” he told TVLine.

Virgin Season 7 plot speculation

While we don’t know specifics, there will be five key narratives to address – Mike’s marriage proposal, Mel’s surrogate adoption, the future of Doc’s clinic, Brady’s stolen money, and what has happened to Charmaine.

Netflix

Let’s quickly bring you up to speed. Despite cheating on him with Brady in Season 6 Episode 5, Mike asked Brie to marry him. She’s yet to give an answer, but Mike claims he knew about the affair all along.

Mel was approached the day after her wedding by a surrogate mother she’s been working with at the clinic. The parents have backed out of the adoption at the last minute, and the mother wants Mel to have the baby.

Doc’s been suspended following an investigation into him by the hospital at Clear River. However, Hope thinks there’s more to it – she’s received a phone call that indicates they’re planning to buy out the clinic, meaning Doc has to fight for what he’s built.

Lark and Brady got back on track after he found out about Jimmy’s involvement, but Lark stole all of his money while still at the wedding. She overheard him telling Brie that he still loves her… so whatever the fallout here, it’s going to be messy.

And then there’s Charmaine. It’s currently assumed Calvin has either bumped her off or kidnapped her, which are both plausible after his threats during Season 6.

There are a number of residents still unaccounted for, including Muriel’s cancer diagnosis and Preacher‘s life after his trial.

“Preacher is such a good chef. I want him to, like, have some career wins and some big things [in Season 7],” Zibby Allen explained to Dexerto. “He’s done a lot of overcoming. He’s always the good guy. And I want him to have a hero’s moment. That’s just me selfishly, because I also love Colin, and I love his work.”

