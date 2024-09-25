Virgin River Season 6 will finally feature its most anticipated scene of all time

Blink and you’d miss it, but Virgin River Season 6 quietly dropped its series synopsis on Netflix – and it’s confirmed the wedding we all want is officially on the cards.

It goes without saying there are a lot of plot points fans are hoping will be tied up in Virgin River Season 6, and top of the priority list is getting Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) hitched.

Thanks to the quietly released season synopsis, we’ve finally got an answer… the OG couple will be getting married in new episodes.

The full synopsis on the streaming service reads: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

For many, it’s not been a case of if Mel and Jack would get married, but when. In Robyn Carr’s original book series, their story couldn’t be further from what we see on screen, with the pair being fully committed in the first installment.

We also already knew that some wedding scenes were filmed earlier in the year, we just don’t know whose they were. Fans spotted a steamboat in Virgin River’s typical filming locations that was a centerpiece in as-of-yet-unknown nuptials.

The synopsis suggests Mel and Jack won’t be the only lovebirds tying the knot this season, but Deadline has also reported that the pair’s wedding is confirmed for Season 6.

Now, the biggest question that remains is whether fans will also see Mel and Jack become parents within the same series. Mel’s miscarriage was a major plotline for Season 5, while other family story focus shifted to Charmaine (who finally had her twins).

Showrunner Patrick Season Smith previously hinted their journey to parenthood would be included in upcoming Season 6 storylines, but nothing has been said since.

While a white wedding is something we can now look forward to, some fans think it would actually be a better cliffhanger for a potential Season 7.

“I think it would have to be the last episode and continue in the next season,” one posted on Reddit. “I want the characters to enjoy their engagement and see them planning for the big day. I suspect there will be some drama mid-season that jeopardizes Jack’s sobriety, but he manages to handle it.

“Also, I’d like them to start their family after the wedding, unlike some of others.”

Virgin River Season 6 is expected to hit screens later in 2024. In the meantime, find out why it’s chosen the wrong characters for their supposed sequel, if there will be a time jump, and more about the Virgin River cast.

You can also find more TV shows streaming this month.