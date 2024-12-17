Virgin River just ruined the biggest cameo in Season 6

We’ve still got a few days to wait until all 10 episodes of Virgin River Season 6 drop, but its biggest surprise return has already been spoiled.

If there’s one thing you can depend on in Virgin River, it’s that there’s never-ending rotation of colorful characters. From the gossip of the sewing circle to new faces like Lark and Jimmy, drama comes in all shapes and sizes here (and we love it).

In new episodes, Mel and Jack’s long-anticipated wedding will serve as the centerpiece of Season 6, but other plotlines – Muriel and Cameron’s relationship and Preacher’s trial to name a few – won’t be forgotten.

Lizzie and Denny’s pregnancy is among them, and it’s about to be disrupted by a huge cameo in Virgin River Season 6… that’s already been spoiled. Look away now if you don’t want to know.

Ricky comes back home in Virgin River Season 6

Surprise! Ricky is coming back home just in time to see Lizzie up the duff in Virgin River Season 6 (remember, he has absolutely no idea she’s pregnant).

Ricky and Lizzie started out as high school sweethearts in the series, though were quickly kept apart when Lydie found out they were seeing each other. They gradually went their separate ways but were intimate as recently as Season 5.

Here’s where the potential drama kicks in. Denny is now in a relationship with Lizzie, and we’re under the impression that he’s the baby’s father. However, given Lizzie has been with both Denny and Ricky last season, there’s room for doubt.

Whether this will be explored in Virgin River Season 6 remains to be seen, but Ricky is definitely paying the town a surprise visit. You might remember that he followed in Jack’s footsteps by enlisting in the military – a decision that split the town in two.

During an interview with Express.co.uk, actor Grayson Gurnsey revealed Ricky’s return was almost written into the Season 5 ending, but couldn’t be accommodated.

If you’ve read the original Virgin River books, you likely won’t be surprised that Ricky has come back for more. A pregnancy plot between him and Lizzie was widely explored in book seven – and while the binge-worthy TV show hasn’t followed the source material exactly, it proves Ricky is a core part of the story.

What his journey will be in Season 6 remains to be seen, but it is likely to revolve heavily around his military deployment. He will be reuniting with Lizzie too… and who knows what truths that might hold?

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, if there will be a time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.