Virgin River Season 6 release date could be announced as soon as this week

If you’re a wired fan of the smash-hit Netflix series, you might have seen rumblings that the Virgin River Season 6 release date could be made public as soon as this week.

As the end of 2024 approaches, an official release date for Virgin River Season 6 needs to be announced, and stat. After Netflix CEO Ted Sarrandos accidentally announced new episodes for late 2024, rumors of a 2025 release are out of the window.

Ever since, Virgin River cast member Alexandra Breckenridge (Mel) has been teasing what’s to come on her Instagram. She initially asked fans to guess when the binge-worthy TV show would return, but now she’s hinting at something much more concrete.

The star took to her Instagram stories on September 8 to say: “There’s a lot of information that’s about to come out about Season 6 of Virgin River. I can’t spoil it for you, but I’m just gonna let you know that info will start seeping its way out to you soon.”

Blink, and you’ll miss that – Breckenridge buried the shock news amid updates on her podcast I Like You Very Much and on her personal life.

However, fans are convinced that the series will get the ball rolling on news ASAP, starting with this week.

“Alex said in her Instagram stories that there’s a lot of information that’s about to come out about season 6 of Virgin River. What does this mean?? I’m guessing/hoping for a release date. Maybe tomorrow?!? Hoping it’s coming no later than October!,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second weighed in: “If that’s the case I want to keep my hopes up.”

If we follow past release patterns for seasons of Virgin River, Season 6 should come out at the end of November… meaning scheduling really does need to get its skates on. Even episode titles are only rumored at this point.

Alongside a release date, fans still need clarification on what storylines Season 6 will follow, with showrunners alleging a time jump will happen at some point in new episodes. How big will this jump be? Your guess is as good as ours.

Alongside a release date, fans still need clarification on what storylines Season 6 will follow, with showrunners alleging a time jump will happen at some point in new episodes. How big will this jump be? Your guess is as good as ours.