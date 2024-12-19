Preacher’s trial in Virgin River Season 6 delivers unexpected verdict

After disposing of Wes’ body to help Paige, Preacher’s fate has been up in the air since Season 5. With his trial taking place in Virgin River Season 6, the verdict isn’t what we predicted.

Let’s rewind a second. Paige and Preacher dated in previous seasons of the binge-worthy TV show, leading him to learn about her abusive marriage to ex-husband, Wes. Though the two drifted apart romantically, they stayed close – meaning Preacher was the one Paige called when Wes died after attacking her.

Preacher immediately lept into action, disposing of Wes’ body while Paige was able to take her son Christopher to safety. They haven’t been seen in town since, despite the baking truck originally being her business.

When Wes’ body was found, it was Preacher who was linked back to the attack, and he’s taken the fall. He might be a hero protecting Paige, but it left him at risk of spending the rest of his life in prison. Virgin River Season 6 gave us his trial… and a long-awaited verdict. Warning: spoilers ahead!

What happens to Preacher in Virgin River Season 6?

While he was on trial for first-degree murder, Preacher ended up with 200 hours of community service and a misdemeanor for illegally disposing of human remains.

Netflix

At the end of Episode 1, we learn the prosecution wants Jack to testify against his best friend. Instead of questions about their time in the Marines, we learn lawyers have got hold of an answerphone message left by Preacher revealing his whereabouts on the day in question. Brie is blindsided and tries to get it cleared as inadmissible, which the judge overrules.

Mike reveals Jenkins (prosecutor) got the phone records without a warrant under limited consent, leading Brie to motion for getting the voicemail suppressed and striking Jack’s testimony from the record. Even if it works, damage has been done to the jury.

Jenkins approaches Brie to try and strike a plea deal for manslaughter, which would mean jail for two years. If he doesn’t take it, they’d have to roll the dice with the jury. Brie also thinks it could incentivize Paige to be tracked down too. After talking to Kaia, Preacher refuses to take the deal, asking to be put on the stand.

He admits to burying Wes’ body, saying Paige said it was an accident. He also reveals the extent of her domestic abuse. There’s a hung jury, prompting Brie to petition for 200 hours of community service and a misdemeanor for illegally disposing of human remains.

Jenkins agrees, and Preacher is essentially a free man. We see him take up his community service alongside Brady at the fire station – which is of course led by none other than his girlfriend, Kaia.

Preacher’s sentence doesn’t rule Paige out

While Preacher’s official conviction doesn’t account for Wes’ death, Paige isn’t completely ruled out of harm’s way. The jury bought Preacher’s truth, but there’s no official cause of death, verbally or legally.

Netflix

The whole reason Preacher ended up on trial was to protect Paige and Christopher. He decided to take the stand and turn down the plea deal to deter lawyers from trying to track her down.

Kaia even tries to talk Preacher into contacting Paige, but he stands firm against it. Now the verdict has been reached, the prosecution might not be entirely happy with a conviction that doesn’t actually tie back to Wes’ murder.

From what Preacher says on the stand, the jury and judge think one of two things: that Paige outright killed him, or his death was an accident. While we know what actually happened, we don’t know exactly what they’re thinking.

Fictional legal issues aren’t exactly predictable plotlines, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see prosecutors change their minds and gun for a conviction against Wes’ death. We currently don’t know if Paige will ever return to the show, but she may want to watch her back in Virgin River Season 7.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Find out what Everett had to say to Mel and the rundown on the 1972 flashbacks. You can also check out more TV shows streaming this month.