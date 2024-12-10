Virgin River Season 6 photos prove fans were right about one theory all along

It’s been anyone’s guess what lies in store for Virgin River Season 6, but eagle-eyed fans have been proved right by one first-look photo.

Aside from what Everett has to tell Mel at the end of Season 5 Part 2, we’ve been clutching at storyline straws for most of the year. Even Mel and Jack’s wedding wasn’t confirmed until a few months ago.

That hasn’t stopped fans from speculating over every inch of potential narrative. We’ve had suggestions that Denny isn’t the real father of Lizzie’s baby, as well as Mel potentially having hidden siblings and relatives thanks to Everett’s secrets.

But this is all mere speculation! What about what we do know? The above photo for Season 6’s promotional material has proved one less-unhinged fan theory to be completely right.

A steamboat is definitely used in Mel & Jack’s wedding

Back in May, it was reported that a TV crew were filming on a paddle steamer in Vancouver, later rumored to be the Virgin River cast. Fans immediately suspected this to be part of Mel and Jack’s nuptials… and they were right.

“This also makes sense because it brings back previous events: their first date at the marina, the Evermore pond scene, the canceled moonlight dinner cruise for Mel’s birthday,” one speculated at the time.

“My thoughts are the wedding ceremony is outdoors on their new property and the reception is on the paddle boat,” another weighed in.

It’s this last theory that holds the most weight. If you’ve been following the binge-worthy TV show‘s marketing campaign, you’ll have spotted that the actual ceremony will be taking place in a barn. Regardless, the steamboat will be used in their plans… it’s just a question of how.

The reception could be an informal one – imagine all the town’s residents having a say in what’s going on – or it could be a rehearsal or bachelor celebration. In the official picture, we see Jack holding something resembling a sparkler, meaning something about their big day is being marked forever.

Fans can expect to find solid answers in Season 6’s final episode, aptly titled ‘The Big Day.’

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, what we know about the flashback episodes, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.