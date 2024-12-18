What time is Virgin River Season 6 on Netflix?

Can you believe the time has almost come? Grab your gladrags for Mel and Jack’s big day – here’s exactly when Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix.

It feels like years since that Season 5 Part 2 cliffhanger when really, it’s only been one. But after patiently waiting, we’re finally about to find out what Everett has to tell Mel.

Or are we? This is Virgin River after all, and anything goes. This small town loves dragging things out for as long as possible (Charmaine’s pregnancy, anyone?), so who knows when the truth will out.

What we do know for certain is that Mel and Jack’s wedding is rounding out the show’s sixth season. But just how many episodes are we getting, and when is Virgin River Season 6 actually on Netflix?

Virgin River Season 6 release time

Virgin River Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on December 19, 2024 at 12am PT/3am ET.

In other words, it’s a typical Netflix drop. For those in other timezones, that will work out as something like this:

Canada: 1am MST

Brazil: 5am BRT

UK: 8am GMT

Central Europe: 9am CET

Eastern Europe: 10am EET

India: 2pm IST

Australia: 4pm AWST

New Zealand: 5pm NZDT

How many episodes are there?

We’ve got 10 episodes lined up for Season 6. To put that in perspective, that’s exactly the same as Seasons 1-3 but slightly less than Seasons 4-5 (which has 12 episodes each).

Here’s what we know so far about what’s to come:

Episode 1 – ‘Hope Springs Eternal‘ (49 mins)

Episode 2 – ‘The Broken Places’ (50mins)

Episode 3 – ‘The Jury’s Out’ (50 mins)

Episode 4 – ‘Brothers & Sisters’ (48 mins)

Episode 5 – ‘Love Story‘ (49 mins)

Episode 6 – ‘Ghosts’ (48 mins)

(48 mins) Episode 7 – ‘I Climbed A Mountain and I Turned Around’ (48 mins)

(48 mins) Episode 8 – ‘Going Overboard‘ (50 mins)

Episode 9 – ‘Prelude to a Kiss‘ (47 mins)

Episode 10 – ‘The Big Day‘ (54 mins)

Obviously, we know Episode 10 will focus on Mel and Jack’s wedding, but Episode 3 also suggests we’ll be finding out more about Preacher‘s trial.

As for the rest… your guess is as good as mine.

Virgin River Season 6 release schedule

Lucky us – all 10 episodes of Virgin River Season 6 are dropping at the same time.

Netflix’s two-part format we saw in Season 5 (and in other binge-worthy TV shows like Emily in Paris) is nowhere to be seen this time around.

What you should expect in Season 6

Obviously, we know the wedding is the main focus of Season 6, but it’s not the only one. Fans can also expect to find out more about Everett’s past, follow Lizzie’s pregnancy journey, the outcome of Preacher’s trial, and whether Brady and Brie get back together.

We know Episode 2 will be dedicated to flashbacks of Mel’s biological father and late mother Sarah. Set in 1972, scenes follow when the pair first met alongside what brought them together in Virgin River. It’s currently unclear if there will be flashbacks in further episodes, but Everett’s past is set to inform his relationship with Mel in the run-up to her wedding.

Preacher will also be standing trial for the murder of Paige’s abusive ex, Wes. Remember, he didn’t actually commit the crime, instead helping Paige and her son to get to safety. He disposed of the body so she could escape town… and up until now, it’s worked.

Tension is mounting between Brie and Brady too. They’re both with new partners now, but it looks like Brady’s girlfriend Lark is up to something suspicious. If you’ve been paying attention to the Virgin River cast promo shots, you’ll know Brady has been making eyes at Brie for all to see.

It’s currently unclear how much characters such as Charmaine, Calvin, Muriel, and Cameron will appear in new episodes.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, what we know about the flashback episodes, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.