Virgin River’s most controversial romance is over before it began

If there wasn’t already enough drama in Virgin River, Season 5 threw a relationship with a 15-year age gap into the mix. However, Muriel and Cameron have hit the rocks already.

Turns out the older woman trope is still alive and well. When you have someone as confident and attractive as Muriel, why wouldn’t she be laden with attention? In Season 5, she caught the eye of Doc’s dashing doctor Cameron, with the two exploring their feelings amidst prying eyes.

Article continues after ad

By the time the Christmas episodes arrived in Season 5 Part 2, the pair were officially a couple – but Virgin River Season 6 has completely changed this.

What started as controversial for one reason might now be divisive for another. So what exactly is going on between Muriel and Cameron in Virgin River? Warning: spoilers ahead!

Are Muriel and Cameron still together in Virgin River?

No. Season 6 Episode 1 confirms Muriel and Cameron broke up between seasons, with Cameron no longer working at the clinic (or living in Virgin River either).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

It’s actually the reason why Episode 1 – ‘Hope Springs Eternal’ – has its title. When we pick up with the town’s residents, Denny, Mel, and Doc are fussing over Muriel, explaining in passing that Cameron has left the clinic for good. When Muriel joins the conversation, she confirms the pair are no longer dating.

However, she’s not feeling down about it. She’s taking it in her stride, stating their time together has given her a renewed sense of hope (“hope springs eternal”). Muriel appears genuinely grateful for her brief time with Cameron, and she doesn’t regret it at all.

Article continues after ad

The pair do briefly reunite when Cameron pays a flying visit to the center, but it’s not for the nicest of reasons (more on that later on). Nonetheless, it’s explained that they split because Cameron was intent on starting a family, which wasn’t something Muriel wanted. There’s no hard feelings between them, and they are able to remain friends.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

In fact, both of them are dating new people are the season draws to a close. The sewing circle is intent on setting Muriel up with someone new, which she reluctantly agrees to after repeated persuading. Their idea is to get her a date for Mel and Jack’s wedding, presenting her with a number of options from the town’s online dating scene.

Article continues after ad

The successful guy is Walt Booth, an eligible and age-appropriate bachelor. After rescheduling their first date, the pair appear to be going steady. Muriel takes Walt to the wedding as her date like Connie, Lydie, and Jo Ellen hoped – even introducing him to Cameron, who’s there as Everett’s medical aid.

Cameron briefly mentions his new partner in passing, explaining things are going “well.” Other than this, we don’t know anything else about her.

Article continues after ad

Muriel’s future leaves Season 7 in jeopardy

We don’t know if we’ll ever see Cameron again, but Muriel has got a rough ride ahead of her. She’s just been diagnosed with breast cancer, meaning her journey in Season 7 could be life-threatening.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

This brings us back to the reason why Muriel and Cameron’s reunion wasn’t too rosy, and also why she rescheduled her first date. While getting ready to meet Walt, Muriel found a lump in her breast, going to Mel for an initial look.

Article continues after ad

Mel urged her to get a biopsy, which was later confirmed to be cancer. The hospital rang with Muriel’s results just as she began talking to Cameron – and he became the first person to know. He sat with her and consoled her while she processed the news.

Cameron later offered to fast-track her treatment once they knew what type of cancer she was dealing with (it’s currently unknown if she needs a full mastectomy). When he leaves after the wedding, he says he wishes he could stay to help support her through treatment. Muriel says she “has a lot of people on her side,” before the two embrace and part ways.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the entire town now knows about Muriel’s diagnosis, we’ve got no idea how this is going to affect her or her new relationship. She’s in really good spirits, not wanting what’s going on medically to affect how she’s living her day-to-day life. In other words, Muriel wants every day to be a “celebration.”

There’s currently nothing to suggest we won’t see her again, but it’s likely things will have completely changed when we see her next.

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Find out what Everett had to say to Mel and the rundown on the 1972 flashbacks. You can also check out more TV shows streaming this month.