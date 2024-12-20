Virgin River Season 6’s shock wedding proposal was filmed with an alternate ending

Mel and Jack’s wedding fired up more romantic proposals, with Mike asking Brie to marry him in the Virgin River Season 6 finale. But it almost didn’t happen the way we saw it. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Just after Brady confessed his undying love for Brie, Mike decided to pop the question. The love triangle played a pivotal role in the binge-worthy TV show, with Brady and Brie hooking up in Episode 5.

During the Season 6 ending, we learn Mike already knows about the affair, yet still asks Brie to marry him. We’ve got no idea what this means, or if Brie will end up saying yes.

But according to actress Zibby Allen, this surprising detail almost didn’t make it to Virgin River Season 6 at all – and even she didn’t know what ending we were about to see.

Mike’s proposal to Brie almost had a completely different ending

Speaking to Dexerto, Allen revealed Mike’s wedding proposal was filmed with two potential endings – and the cast didn’t know which would be used until the series dropped on Netflix.

“My cliffhanger shocked me the most because we shot it two different ways,” she explained. “We shot it so that he didn’t know Brie slept with Brady, and then we shot one version where he did.

“I honest to God had no idea which way they were going to go in the edit until I saw it. So my jaw was on the floor, fully shocked and excited about the fact that they went in that direction.”

Brie’s answer has been set up as one of the biggest cliffhangers for the impending seventh season, with the camera cutting away before she can say yes or no. We saw her heart-to-heart with Brady in Episode 9, but she also told Mel and Kaia about what was happening right before Mike popped the question.

Essentially, we’ve got no idea where Brie’s head is at – especially as she doesn’t yet know Lark has taken all of Brady’s money. But what would a future as Mike’s wife look like?

“I think if she says yes, she’s putting the cart before the horse,” Allen adds. “I don’t think that Brie is ready to get married to anybody. If Brady were to propose to her that night, it would also be foolish of her to say yes, in my personal opinion.

“Now, what the writers do is a whole other thing, but it’s interesting. I don’t know how blown away you were by the fact that she says, ‘I slept with Brady’ and then Mike says, ‘I know.’ I love that that was the ending, and I love that’s that even though it’s far more complex.

“It gives Brie and Mike something to work through. Both of these men have their work cut out for them in terms of accepting who Brie is and where she’s at.”

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now.