Virgin River Season 6’s plan for Mel and Jack’s wedding is obvious

Wedding bells are finally ringing for Mel and Jack – but this is Virgin River, so Season 6 will likely have some nasty surprises in store.

While we know the couple’s wedding is definitely going ahead, details remain vague. If anything, we’ve got slightly conflicting information – fans reportedly spotted a wedding being filmed on a steamboat, but promo images show the pair setting up their nuptials in their barn.

We don’t even know exactly when it will appear in Virgin River Season 6, though an educated guess would suggest the finale.

Article continues after ad

But one thing we can absolutely count on is the amount of drama that will be attached to them both. If Mel and Jack now have the luxury of getting hitched, they’ll have plenty of obstacles along the way.

Of *course* there will be drama at Mel and Jack’s wedding

In fact, this could even go as far as the pair temporarily breaking up. If you look at Mel and Jack’s relationship history in Virgin River, it’s not implausible.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

When we first met them back in Season 1, the pair danced around their instant romantic chemistry. Jack was dating Charmaine at the time, though he refused to acknowledge that it was serious. This led to some pretty explosive arguments between the trio (spoiler: Charmaine thought she was Jack’s girlfriend).

Article continues after ad

From there, the pair’s official relationship has also had its knocks. When Charmaine became pregnant, it was originally thought Jack was the father, causing immense strain on their feelings for one another. It was only proved Calvin (yes, he’s alive) was actually the dad at the end of Season 5.

Mel and Jack officially got engaged in Season 4 and suffered through a miscarriage of their own. While attention has since turned to their parenthood journey, they’re seemingly more loved-up than ever before.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth pointing out we’ve got no idea how this wedding day drama will manifest. From the sewing club sticking their noses in to the aftermath of Preacher’s trial, every single resident of Virgin River could contribute to chaos in some way.

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, this might not be what fans actually want.

“If there is one single catastrophe that happens on Jack and Mel’s big day, I am going to lose my s**t!” one posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “This is when we discover that Mel’s 1st husband is still alive.”

Article continues after ad

“You’ve got a month to get yourself prepared bc s**t will hit the fan for sure. It will be beautiful but in true Virgin River spirit they will make us suffer til the end,” a third weighed in.

Tough luck, Virgin River-heads… it’s going to be a wild ride.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, if there will be a time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.