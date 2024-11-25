Virgin River’s new pregnancy could be the biggest twist in Season 6

Now Charmaine has finally had her twins, there’s a new pregnancy plot in Virgin River Season 6. But if the books are anything to go by, we’re in for some serious drama.

Some fans were left confused at the end of Season 5 Part 2 about Lizzie’s pregnancy – possibly because she’s not had a bump for five seasons (*cough* Charmaine *cough*).

But I’m happy to confirm Lizzie is indeed pregnant. While the chaos around Mel and Jack’s wedding will likely lead new episodes, her new baby will be another key point of focus.

There’s just one point of contention, though… is Denny actually the father? While some fans don’t think so, the original Virgin River books confirm they’re right to have suspicions.

In the Virgin River books, Ricky is the father of Lizzie’s baby

If you’ve read any of the Virgin River books, you’ll know Lizzie’s former flame Ricky is the father of her eventual baby. Admittedly, not much of her story plays out the same way onscreen.

We see their romance play out in the seventh novel, ‘Paradise Valley.’ The pair are together while in high school and have a stillborn baby boy shortly after.

However, this has obviously played out differently in the binge-worthy TV show. After they were caught together by Connie, the pair were banned from seeing each other. This didn’t stop them though, carrying on their romance until Ricky’s lies broke the two apart.

Denny came into the picture in Season 5, though Ricky and Lizzie remained on civil terms. As we know, Ricky decided to follow in Jack’s footsteps and enlist in the army… so technically, that’s him out of the picture.

Lizzie’s new boyfriend – who just so happens to be Doc’s grandson – has slotted right in, just in time to play happy families. But Ricky and Lizzie also sleep together in Season 5, making the baby daddy doubt legitimate.

“I really hope it’s Ricky’s. I can’t stand Denny either. I don’t trust him. Was it ever explained about him stealing the drugs? Like, how was that ok?” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second agreed, “There will be drama surrounding paternity, which is insane considering we just had to deal with the whole twin paternity issue. I hate this storyline so much and wish they would both just go away.”

“I think there’s issues with Denny having a genetic hereditary disease having a baby,” a third weighed in.

Though no storylines for Lizzie have been confirmed yet, it’s likely we’ll see some drama surrounding her pregnancy in Virgin River Season 6. As promo shots have shown, Lizzie and Denny will begin the journey of parenthood together.

Behind-the-scenes photos have also shown Sarah Dugdale without a bump, meaning Lizzie’s baby could come sooner than we thought (certainly sooner than Charmaine’s).

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, if there will be a time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.

