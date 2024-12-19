Virgin River Season 6 honored a dead resident in the weirdest way

Thankfully, not many residents have died during this small-town drama, but someone dearly departed has the most unexpected revival in Virgin River Season 6.

Truth be told, there have been plenty of health scares and near-miss experiences. Mel and Jack have struggled with fertility setbacks on their road to becoming parents, while Melissa’s crime ring has almost killed off a few folk too… looking at you, Calvin.

Yet the only death that stands out for fans will be Lilly’s, dying from stage four pancreatic cancer in Season 3. We’d gotten to know her a fair deal since the pilot, throwing Mel through a loop when it was revealed she was the mother of a baby abandoned at the clinic.

But what if I told you she essentially appears in Virgin River Season 6 too? Her life is being honored through the oddest conduit, yet it gets the job done. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Lilly’s horse Sugar is essential in Virgin River Season 6

Cast your mind back a few seasons and you might remember Lilly lived on an enormous farmland, with one of the barnyard animals being Sugar the horse. After escaping from the town fire in previous episodes, Hope finds him injured, leading him to become essential to Mel and Jack’s big day.

With nowhere else left to put him, Hope nurses Sugar back to health in the barn Jack is building for the wedding. There’s a twist of fate here – Mel and Jack will be living on Lilly’s land, with her ashes scattered into the fields.

Initially, the plan is for Hope to find Sugar a new home before the wedding, but that doesn’t prove to be easy. Her last option is contacting local horse wrangler Roland, who just so happens to be her ex-husband. Roland agrees to take Sugar on the proviso Hope apologizes for how she ended their marriage.

However, when Roland comes to pick Sugar up, Jack has a change of heart. He had to break Sugar in so Roland could take him, thanks to Hope lying about it. In the process, the two have bonded, with Jack often spending time with Sugar to clear his head.

The result is Sugar living with Mel and Jack permanently, though he’s tied out the back while the ceremony takes place. In a roundabout way, it’s honoring everything Lilly brought to the binge-worthy TV show, even if it is an unorthodox way to show it.

It’s an obvious metaphor – new beginnings can come from sad endings. Nursed back to full health, Sugar is the happiest he’s ever been, meaning Lilly’s legacy can continue right where she left.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now.