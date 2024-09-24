Virgin River Season 6 first look confirms major theory for explosive cliffhanger

No release date? No problem. Virgin River Season 6 has just given away a major clue about what Everett had to say to Mel in that Season 5 cliffhanger.

Given that Netflix CEO Ted Sarrandos leaked that Virgin River Season 6 would drop before the year is out – which was later confirmed by star Alexandra Breckenridge – it’s a surprise that no release date has been revealed.

While details have been kept largely under wraps, fans have just been delivered a doozy. Season 6 Episode 2 will be a flashback to the fictional town in the 1970s, following Mel’s parents when they were younger.

Article continues after ad

Combine that with what we know about the Season 5 Part 2 ending, what Everett wants to tell Mel has never been clearer… something about her family life has been kept a secret.

What this means exactly is unknown. Fan theories have touted Mel having a secret sibling she’s never met, Everett being related to other Virgin River cast members such as Doc, or a nastier truth about Mel’s mom, who died before Season 1 began.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to showrunner Patrick Season Smith, new episodes will explore “who Everett Reid is, what his backstory is, what his connection to Virgin River was when he met her mom and then also what it is today; the relationship of Everett with the town as well as Everett and Mel.”

Callum Kerr and Jessica Rothe have been cast in the flashback roles, taking place in 1972. At the time, Everett is an aspiring singer-songwriter, living out his life in a humble VW van.

Article continues after ad

He stumbles across a hitchhiker called Sarah – yes you guessed it, Mel’s mom – and the two discover what life has to offer together. Knowing the binge-worthy TV show, what they discover will have a direct consequence for Mel in the present day.

Not only has Sarah scarcely been mentioned in the new TV show, but Everett’s existence only came to light in the most recent episodes. With so much creative license, the showrunners can make Mel’s family secret as big and dramatic as they want to… but it’s already clear that whatever Everett wants to say, it will change everything.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for Virgin River Season 6 reads: “Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding season, this sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.”

Unlike fans first thought, Netflix is still “weighing up” the potential for Sarah and Everett to get their own spinoff.

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 6 is expected to hit screens later in 2024. In the meantime, find out why it’s chosen the wrong characters for their supposed sequel, if there will be a time jump, and if Mel and Jack will get married.

You can also find more TV shows streaming this month.