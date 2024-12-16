A fake Virgin River Season 6 spoiler about Mel is duping fans

It’s a given that Virgin River Season 6 will have a healthy helping of drama, but one new rumor about the upcoming finale has fans convinced Mel’s life will change forever.

Mel and Jack’s love story has been the pinnacle of the binge-worthy TV show since Season 1, culminating in their upcoming wedding in Season 6 Episode 10.

We actually only know this is the case thanks to confirmed episode titles ahead of release – other than the words ‘The Big Day,’ we’ve got no idea what’s coming and when.

Of course, being in the eye of the speculative storm means it’s the perfect time for fake rumors to take hold, and there’s an absolutely huge one about Mel.

Fake spoilers show Mel pregnant in the Season 6 finale

Virgin River Season 6 finale spoilers suggest Mel is heavily pregnant by the time she and Jack are married – except the photos are complete fakes.

What’s even worse is that the mockups are totally blurred, meaning absolutely anybody could be the basis of inspiration. One image even looks as though Jack has got Mel’s sister Joey pregnant thanks to inaccurate hairstyles.

There’s some method in the madness, though. We know Mel’s had a long history of fertility issues, starting with her miscarriage prior to Season 1. After learning she was carrying Jack’s little girl in Season 4, Mel suffered another miscarriage in Season 5.

In the original Virgin River books, Mel and Jack have two children, so there’s a lot of legitimate lore to play into – and this is probably why fans are falling for it.

“Looks like an engagement pic. That looks exactly like something each would wear,” one posted on Reddit, with another agreeing, “Maybe… it’s a girl?”

“That was my first thought… dream sequence,” a third mused about how a pregnancy plot could be tied in.

Let’s get one thing straight – Season 6’s focus will be on their nuptials rather than anything else. Adding more fuel to the fire would overcomplicate things, and not allow fans to enjoy the wedding day they’ve waited so patiently for.

As we know, time moves incredibly slowly in this small town, so we could be waiting a while yet before any children are on the horizon.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, what we know about the flashback episodes, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.