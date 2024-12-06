Virgin River finally reveals Season 6 episode titles & runtimes

Virgin River Season 6 is nearly here, and after months of rumors, we finally know what we’ll see across 10 new episodes.

The big overarching storyline for the binge-worthy TV show is Mel and Jack’s wedding. The couple got engaged back in Season 4 – despite being married from the get-go in the original book series – and fans have been impatiently waiting for a white wedding ever since.

But wait no more! The nuptials have been nailed as a dead cert for a few months, with the season’s slogan “Say yes to forever” hinting there won’t be any further breakups in the future.

But what about other questions we have unanswered? Everett’s secret is likely to be spilled in Episode 1, but Virgin River Season 6’s episode titles and runtimes prove we won’t be left unsatisfied.

Mel and Jack’s wedding will be Virgin River Season 6’s cliffhanger

All 10 Season 6 episode titles have been revealed, with Mel and Jack’s upcoming nuptials set to air in the final installment.

The full Virgin River schedule looks something like this:

Episode 1 – ‘Hope Springs Eternal ‘ (49 mins)

‘ (49 mins) Episode 2 – ‘The Broken Places’ (50mins)

(50mins) Episode 3 – ‘The Jury’s Out’ (50 mins)

(50 mins) Episode 4 – ‘Brothers & Sisters’ (48 mins)

(48 mins) Episode 5 – ‘Love Story ‘ (49 mins)

‘ (49 mins) Episode 6 – ‘Ghosts’ (48 mins)

(48 mins) Episode 7 – ‘I Climbed A Mountain and I Turned Around’ (48 mins)

(48 mins) Episode 8 – ‘Going Overboard ‘ (50 mins)

‘ (50 mins) Episode 9 – ‘Prelude to a Kiss ‘ (47 mins)

‘ (47 mins) Episode 10 – ‘The Big Day‘ (54 mins)

Obviously it’s no surprise what the big day is, but for the bulk of these titles, we’ve got little clue for what’s in store in the remaining episodes.

The exceptions are Episode 9, which will likely contain some kind of pre-wedding jitters or drama, and Episode 3. ‘The Jury’s Out’ will likely reveal the verdict of Preacher‘s trial, which will determine if he’s in the rest of the series or not.

For those who don’t remember, Preacher is currently awaiting trial for a murder he didn’t commit. He’s taking the fall for Paige, who accidentally killed her abusive partner while trying to flee for her life. She’s taken off with her son Christopher, leaving the baking truck in Lizzie’s hands.

We also know Episode 2 will be a flashback episode, following Mel’s biological parents Sarah and Everett when they first met in 1972. As the synopsis suggests, we’ll see Sarah’s “desire to chase a life as an activist and separate from the more conventional options available to a woman of her time.

“When the free spirit meets Everett, a handsome musician, there’s an instant spark and she wonders if she might finally have found her soulmate.”

As for other storylines like Lizzie’s pregnancy, timing is anybody’s guess.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, what we know about the flashback episodes, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.