You can watch the first episode of Virgin River Season 6 early

We’ve not got too long to go until December 19, but if you can’t wait that long to see Virgin River Season 6, there’s a way you can catch Episode 1 early.

Calling all lovers… the wedding of the year is about to begin. Mel and Jack are getting married in new episodes after five seasons of romantic turmoil and ongoing small-town drama.

But it’s not just that! We’ve got a ton of questions to answer. It seems as though Brady and Brie might be getting back together, there’s doubt over who’s the father of Lizzie’s baby, and Everett still hasn’t spilled his secrets to biological daughter Mel.

We’ve been waiting a long time for answers, and now they’re almost here – but there’s one way to see the first episode of Season 6 before it’s officially released.

Virgin River fans can RSVP to a virtual watch party

Tudum – which is basically a splinter of Netflix – is offering fans the chance to RSVP for a virtual watch party, screening Episode 1 on December 18.

According to Netflix, the party will feature trivia, prizes, a star-studded Q&A, and an early screening of Episode 1.

“Celebrate the return of your favorite small-town series with this first-to-watch fan night – a virtual VIP party including an early screening of the first episode of Season 6, trivia, giveaways, and a star-studded Q&A,” the official write-up reads.

Don’t want to miss out? You can sign up for the event here. All you’ll need to do is fill out your name and email address, and there’s also the chance to ask the cast a question. The event lasts for 90 minutes and starts at 5PM PT/8PM EST.

Logic tells us we’ll see the fallout of Everett’s doorstep appearance in Episode 1, alongside setting the stakes for Mel and Jack’s wedding. While we don’t yet know what he says, we do know a young version of Everett will be featured in flashback episodes, following the story of how he met Mel’s mom Sarah.

There also doesn’t look to be any real drama when it comes to the wedding, either. With a tagline of “Say yes to forever,” we can rest prettily easily in the knowledge that the two become husband and wife in Season 6.

Other storylines including Lizzie’s pregnancy and Preacher’s trial remain to be seen. It’s also not clear when they will be addressed in the series.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, if there will be a time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.