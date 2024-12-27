Virgin River Season 6 cliffhanger ending sparks major Mel and Jack theory

Virgin River packed a lot into its Season 6 finale, with the Netflix show’s cliffhanger ending teasing a sinister fate for Charmaine – but this could also have major implications for Mel and Jack’s hopes of becoming a family.

Up until now, Mel and Jack have desperately wanted to have a baby of their own. It seemed their dream was coming true in Season 4 when Mel fell pregnant, but she had a second miscarriage in Season 5.

Article continues after ad

They decided to put their focus into their relationship with each other, which led to the focal point of Virgin River Season 6: Mel and Jack’s wedding. However, since we know from the books that the couple go on to have two children, it may be a question of when rather than if they have kids.

Although time moves slowly in the Netflix version of Virgin River, a new fan theory has suggested they may be parents to numerous kids very soon – and it’s linked to Charmaine’s fate.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Virgin River’s Charmaine twist sparks Mel and Jack theory

Netflix Marley offers her baby to Mel and Jack

The theory goes that Mel and Jack might end up with both the surrogate child and Charmaine’s twins after the events of Virgin River Season 6 Episode 10.

You see, following the wedding, Mel is approached by her pregnant patient, Marley. The parents who were set to adopt her surrogate baby have got cold feet, and she wants Mel and Jack to have the kid instead.

Meanwhile, Jack goes looking for Charmaine after she didn’t show up to their big day. They’re worried about her as she’d become embroiled in a legal battle with her twins’ father and former drug lord Calvin, with Charmaine considering a restraining order against him.

Article continues after ad

When Jack goes to check in on her, he discovers the house has been ransacked. He heads upstairs and walks into the nursery with a look of horror on his face, but the credits start rolling before we get to find out why.

Article continues after ad

There are numerous theories about what’s happened to Charmaine, the leading being that Calvin has kidnapped her.

But a new fan theory suggests that Calvin may have killed Charmaine, resulting in him going to prison and Mel and Jack winding up with both the twins and the surrogate baby.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, one Virgin River viewer wrote, “My prediction: Jack finds Charmaine is murdered or missing, but twins are in their cribs fine. Mel says yes to the surrogate showing up at her doorstep. Mel and Jack end up with three babies after all.

Netflix Calvin may have done something to Charmaine

“The writers were probably like ‘these fans want Mel and Jack to have a baby? They’re getting ALL the babies… at once!’.”

Another said, “I knew from the episode where Mel and Jack were babysitting the twins, that they might come back to them permanently.”

Article continues after ad

“I think the babies are gone but Charmaine is there either dead or comatose,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “Yeah he wouldn’t have left the twins behind.”

Article continues after ad

However, the OP pointed out, “Yes, but he could have accidentally killed her in a fight and then had to flee to avoid potentially going to jail.”

There are plenty of other theories about what’s happened to Charmaine, with one fan writing, “I actually think Calvin is dead and Charmaine left with the kids.”

Article continues after ad

“That’s what I was thinking,” a second agreed. “I thought Charmaine might take drastic action to protect herself and the kids but I thought we’d see it onscreen.”

Either way, there are plenty of teases that Mel and Jack are due to become parents soon – although hopefully under happier circumstances than deaths and disasters.

Virgin River Season 6 is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out everything we know about Season 7, the major questions we need Season 7 to answer, and how a major character won’t be returning for the seventh chapter.