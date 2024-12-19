Virgin River’s long-running pregnancy has an ironic Easter egg in Season 6

Surprise! You’d thought we’d seen the back of Charmaine’s pregnancy plot. But if you pay close attention to Virgin River Season 6, clues suggest otherwise.

Officially, it’s the second-longest pregnancy in the history of television – just look at actress Lauren Hammersley’s Instagram bio to confirm that. But in Season 5 Part 2, Charmaine finally had her twins.

What’s more, it came with an absolute clanger of a twist. We find out that Calvin is the real father, and he’s alive after faking his own death. Essentially, Jack’s completely in the clear and can move on by getting married to Mel.

But is there still more to all of this than meets the eye? If you watch Virgin River Season 6 closely, there’s good reason why you might think Hammersley is now pregnant in real life. Warning: spoilers ahead!

Season 6 indicates Charmaine could be pregnant in real life

Obviously, it’s never wise to assume a woman is pregnant, and nothing has been confirmed. But the way Charmaine’s scenes have been filmed – alongside her storyline – in Virgin River Season 6 suggests it could be a possibility.

Netflix

Historically speaking, pregnant actors on TV tend to do hide-behind-objects acting if they’re trying to conceal their incoming bumps from view. Think Julie Bowen on Modern Family or Claire Danes in Homeland. Some stars like Desperate Housewives’ Marcia Cross had pregnancy written into the script, but that’s not always the case.

Compare that with Charmaine, and there’s noticeable similarities. When we first see her in Episode 3, she’s holding court documents in front of her stomach. From there, it’s an array of objects, from bags and boxes to prams and beauty equipment.

Then there’s the amount of time Charmaine is on screen, which isn’t a lot. She’s incredibly absent from Virgin River Season 6, with her storyline set up to potentially write her out of Season 7 altogether.

After the Calvin bombshell, he’s on the warpath. Charmaine gets full custody of the twins and he’s fuming, even threatening Jack with “being eliminated” after encouraging Charmaine to strike out on her own.

Netflix

Brie and Jack advise she get a restraining order, but this comes to a head before anything can happen. Charmaine never turns up to Mel and Jack’s wedding, even though she’s supposed to be doing bridal hair and make-up. Jack visits her house the next day, and it’s been ransacked.

Jack hears the sound of a lullaby coming from upstairs, walking into the nursery with a look of horror. Before we can see what’s waiting, the screen cuts to black. It’s insinuated she’s been killed or kidnapped, also lending to the theory Hammersley needs to be written out.

Whether any of this is accurate remains to be seen, but it’s a fittingly ironic Easter egg for the second-longest TV pregnancy regardless.

