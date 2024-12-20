Virgin River’s Brie says Brady romance “can” be endgame

With Virgin River Season 6 firing some unexpected cliffhangers at fans, a Brie and Brady reunion has never felt less likely – but actress Zibby Allen has hope.

Mel and Jack’s wedding ended up being an epicenter for other people’s drama, not least because Mike decided to propose to Brie. She cheated on him with Brady in Episode 5, but he seems aware of this.

Elsewhere, Lark overheard Brady’s confession of still being in love with Brie, leaving him with a drained bank account and a supposed girlfriend nowhere to be seen.

Even after admitting their feelings for one another, their reunion feels more distant than ever before – but actress Zibby Allen thinks the pair can definitely be endgame.

Brie and Brady “inching their way back” to a happy ever after

Speaking to Dexerto, Allen thinks Virgin River Season 7 could see Brie and Brady officially getting back together… if they’re willing to put the work in.

“I think they can. I think it will take a lot of work. They are getting there, but I think the two of them both really struggle in their own ways to feel worthy of the love that they deserve for totally different reasons,” she explained.

“Brady comes from a broken home and he’s always been on the outskirts of town, he’s always been considered Shady Brady. I think Brie felt like her inner compass was really broken, and she couldn’t trust herself or her judgment. I think for them to inch their way back to feeling worthy of love, it’s a journey, and if they can do that, then they have a chance.”

Fans will remember Brie dumped Brady in Season 5 after finding out he had lied – even if it was to protect her. We see this addressed in Season 6 Episode 9, with Brady revealing he’d do the same thing again “in a heartbeat” if it meant keeping Brie safe.

“I do think it was the right thing to do,” Allen says about their initial breakup. “I think Brie is the type of person that will make the right decision, even if it’s hard. Brady in the early days was very much a liability for her as she was trying to prepare her life.”

Of course, this could all be derailed by the shock marriage proposal from Mike, setting Brie up with a huge dilemma ahead of Virgin River Season 7. But will she actually say yes?

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now.