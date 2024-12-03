Virgin River gives away Season 6’s biggest romance twist, but nobody wants it

Between the new trailer and social media posts, Virgin River Season 6 has all but confirmed Brady and Brie getting back together. But is she better off staying with Mike?

The pair first met back in Season 3 of the binge-worthy TV show, but Brie and Brady’s relationship hasn’t been a straightforward one. It all ended in tears when Brie suspected Brady of lying about his involvement with the local crime ring, even though he was trying to get his life back together.

As of Season 5, the pair are both with different people. Brie is with police officer Mike, who is the polar opposite of Brady. Meanwhile, he’s with the mysterious Lark – and we’re beginning to learn that she’s not exactly who she seems.

If you’ve watched the new trailer for Season 6, or follow any official Virgin River social accounts, you’ve likely spotted Brady and Brie ending up together as an inevitability. But at least for Brie, this could be an unwanted move.

Virgin River fans think Brie should stay with Mike

For many fans, Virgin River Season 6 shouldn’t fix what isn’t broken. Brie is in a stable and loving relationship with Mike, so why change that?

Drama seems to be very far removed from the couple, though this could change as Preacher’s trial draws closer. Being a lawyer, cop Mike naturally compliments Brie’s life, and isn’t bringing any further trouble to her door.

If anything, Brady and Brie getting back together would be much better – if not necessary – for Brady. Lark is setting something up against him, making a cryptic phone call to a prison where she confirms Brady “doesn’t suspect a thing.” We don’t know more details about this yet, but it doesn’t look good.

Virgin River’s Instagram account posted a relationship highlight reel of the pair on December 2, mere days after the Season 6 trailer suggested they were cuddling up to each other. “Am I the only one who loves Mike and Brie?” one fan replied, with another agreeing, “Noooo, we want Brie and Mike!”

“Team Mike and Brie. Too much straying from the books,” a third weighed in.

If you’ve read the original Virgin River book series, you’ll know Whispering Rock is essentially dedicated to their romance. As the synopsis explains, “Mike will do anything to help Brie free herself from painful memories. Passionate, strong, and gentle, he vows to give back to her what she’s so selflessly given him – her heart, and with it, a new beginning.”



It’s all very sweet, and comes with a great deal of backstory we’ve barely touched on in the TV series, and fans are getting impatient for it.

“It sort of seems like the writers are trying SO hard to be different from the books? Idk. I like Mike and Brie better! I really liked Lark and Brady until the S5 finale,” one fan posted on Reddit.

“I’ve never read the books but I feel like in the show we know nothing about Mike other than he’s a cop. I thought he and Brie were cute when they had them working together and then that plot just stopped. We’ve seen her spend way more time with Brady than Mike at this point and we know way more about Brady’s backstory.”

If the Season 6 trailer is anything to go by, it’s goodbye to Mike and his unknown backstory, and hello to a familiar and all-too-dangerous romance with Brady.

If the Season 6 trailer is anything to go by, it's goodbye to Mike and his unknown backstory, and hello to a familiar and all-too-dangerous romance with Brady.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19.