Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 addresses big plot problem in new episodes

Virgin River is back with two festive new episodes in the long-awaited Season 5 Part 2, with one longtime problem finally being addressed.

During Season 5 Part 1, the fictional town was thrown through even more tumultuous drama, from sexual assaults and fires to long-lost characters returning after supposedly being dead.

Even though the final two episodes are set at Christmas, the action hasn’t been kept at bay, with even more cliffhangers set up ready for Season 6.

In the midst of it all, one ongoing problem appears to have been addressed during one new scene in Virgin River Season 5 Part 2.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 addresses Charmaine’s pregnancy in new episodes

During the two new Virgin River episodes in Season 5 Part 2, the show’s writers appear to have addressed one huge ongoing plot problem – Charmaine’s pregnancy.

Fans have been waiting a particularly long time for Charmaine to give birth, as she first fell pregnant back in Season 1. At that time, her ex-boyfriend Jack (Martin Henderson) was supposedly the father, which broke his relationship with his new girlfriend Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) apart.

By the time Season 2 rolled around not much had changed, with Jack putting on a brave face in order to support his new family. This changes in Season 3 when Charmaine begins a relationship with Todd (Patrick Sabongui), but it isn’t until Season 4 that it’s revealed that Jack isn’t actually the father at all.

Calvin (David Cubitt) returns from “the dead” in Virgin River Season 5 Part 1, where Charmaine reveals that the babies are in fact his. It’s been a long road to get through, but logic aside, Charmaine has had good dramatic reason to stay pregnant.

However, some fans feel like this has all gone on for a touch too long, with the Virgin River writers appearing to play on this. In a new scene during Season 5 Part 2, Charmaine is seen to say: “I feel like I’ve been pregnant for years.”

“Charmaine: I feel like I’ve been pregnant for years. Me: YOU HAVE! This had to be on purpose in the new episodes of Virgin River,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the scene. “Best line – I laughed out loud,” another added.

“Charmaine STILL pregnant?! We’re in season 5,” a third fan commented, with a fourth weighing in: “Let’s hope Charmaine gives birth to those twins this season, they gonna come out and go straight to a 9-5 at this point.”

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is streaming on Netflix now.