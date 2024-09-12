Huge Virgin River plothole could make room for brand-new character in Season 6

There’s something off in Virgin River, and it has everything to do with the church. However, the show’s major loophole could mean a new character appearing in Season 6.

As far as fictional towns go, Virgin River has it all. There’s a local bar, a friendly neighborhood doctor, and a baking truck with picturesque views for miles.

You might not have noticed something the binge-worthy TV show doesn’t have: a clergyman. Whether they be a pastor, reverend, or father, there’s nobody to lead the town on a religious level.

A frequently used church with no leader isn’t just a soap opera no-no, it’s something that’s started to bother fans. But according to one theory, Virgin River Season 6 could be the perfect time to introduce them.

“Why is there no pastor or religious leader? Small-town shows usually do. Small towns usually do. Even at the church funeral in Season 3, no pastor leads the service despite clearly being in a Christian church. Just weird,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second added, “Maybe they will add a pastor! It is a book topic!” While a third weighed in, “Wonder who will officiate Mel and Jack’s wedding? Hopefully not Nick, like he did Joey’s.”

Thanks to showrunners, we know Mel and Jack’s wedding is likely to be a big Season 6 storyline. Fans have also spotted wedding scenes being filmed on a steamboat, though there’s no confirmation of who’s wedding this was for.

Combined with what we learn in Robyn Carr’s original book series (all 22 installments), it seems a likely bet that a pastor could be introduced sooner rather than later.

Book 9, titled ‘Forbidden Falls’, introduces Reverend Noah Kincaid, a “widowed Presbyterian minister from Seattle, who comes to Virgin River to renovate and reopen the abandoned church he bought on eBay.”

According to the official synopsis, Kincaid “shocks the townsfolk by hiring and falling in love with a former stripper.”

However, not all fans agree a new role is necessary for Virgin River Season 6.

“This never occurred to me before but I think the town is just fine without one. VR doesn’t give the vibes of this unless I’ve just gotten really used to them not having one. Like we didn’t see Mel praying about her pregnancy so maybe religion isn’t something they want to integrate,” one fan mused.

