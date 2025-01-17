Virgin River star reassures fans Netflix series will “go on and on”

We’re nowhere near seeing Virgin River Season 7 on our screens, but some fans are convinced it will be the last. However, actor Tim Matheson thinks the Netflix series is in it for the long run.

If you’ve ever read the original Virgin River book series, you’ll know there should be plenty of mileage left in the tank (22 novels’ worth, to be precise). But that hasn’t stopped fans going into meltdown about Season 7 being the last.

Why? Season 6 dropped some massive cliffhangers, but once they are resolved, Virgin River’s story feels pretty much told. Mel and Jack are on the cusp of getting their family unit, Brady and Brie are almost back together, and Preacher and Kaia aren’t too far behind them all.

So, should we be worried that life in our favorite small town could be drawing to a close? Season 7 hasn’t even started filming yet, but the good Doctor says we have nothing to worry about.

Virgin River shows no signs of stopping, says Tim Matheson

Speaking to Dexerto, actor Tim Matheson (Doc) explained he believes the series will “go on and on” in spite of fan concerns.

“I think it’s bright and it could go on and on. Netflix loves it. It’s a show that can get ratings that more expensive shows also get but at a small percentage of the cost of those big shows.

“So that works in our favor, and it’s such a simple family show and there’s something there for every generation, really. They’re doing flashbacks of and talking about a spinoff of an earlier version of Mel’s father and mother and how they got together 30 years ago. I think that it’s such a rich environment, and it’s become so important to so many people.”

He continued, “I’d like to believe it can go on and on – it’s all up to Netflix and Ted Sarandos. We love them, and they’ve gone to bat for us again and again. And so we just hope it’ll continue.”

Before Season 6 was released in 2024, Netflix announced talks for a spinoff following a young Everett and Sarah falling in love in 1970s Virgin River. We saw multiple flashback scenes in Season 6, but no concrete plans for a separate story have ever been confirmed.

Season 7 marks the binge-worthy TV show as the streaming service’s longest-running original content. While few details of upcoming episodes have been released, there have been no public plans for Season 7 to be its last.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Find out more about the filming locations, and more shows to watch if you love Virgin River.