There are 4 obvious theories for how Mike knows Brie cheated with Brady in Virgin River

It might not be the most shocking cliffhanger in Virgin River Season 6, but it’s certainly the most unexpected. Mike knows Brady and Brie hooked up… but how?

The whole town was gathered for Mel and Jack’s wedding at the end of Virgin River Season 6, and just as our happy couple left, all hell broke loose. We’ve currently got five burning questions that need to be answered in Season 7, but there’s one that’s particularly interesting.

As the ceremony wound down, Mike asked Brie to marry him just hours after on-off again romance Brady professed his love for her. When Brie comes clean about hooking up with Brady, Mike claims he already knows.

It’s this last detail that has left fans scratching their heads. How does Mike know? Luckily, we’re on hand to break down the four most likely Virgin River theories.

Theory 1: Mike is bluffing

Netflix

If I had to make an educated guess, Virgin River Season 7 will eventually reveal that Mike is really just trying to keep a straight face. Why should Mike think the woman of his dreams is doing anything else? Brie’s asked him to move in, and on the surface, they appear closer than ever.

Even if he didn’t actually suspect anything beforehand, he likely wouldn’t be surprised by the affair, meaning he can easily go along with it in the moment. Brie’s continued connection with Brady is something that’s clouded her relationship with Mike, and their past is something that can’t just be erased. Brady’s still living in the same town, after all.

For fans, the chemistry between Brady and Brie has always been much stronger than between Brie and Mike – even if the original books do make the latter couple endgame. Other Virgin River residents whisper about the two as if they are star-crossed lovers. It almost feels as though the only person who wants Brie and Mike to work out is Mike himself.

If I were him, I’d have tried to hold back my stinging tears and claim I had the upper hand if my girlfriend told me she was cheating. If there’s nothing else left to hold onto, avoiding embarrassment is the best way forward.

Theory 2: He’s got police intel on Brady

Netflix

Brady and Mike are chalk and cheese in the most obvious of ways – Brady is a reformed criminal while Mike is a cop. Brady’s had his hands full in Season 6 thanks to new girlfriend Lark’s nefarious plan to steal his insurance money, but that doesn’t stop Mike from questioning him while fact-finding for Preacher’s trial.

When approached at the fire station, Brady is immediately defensive, which ultimately leads to the two starting a physical fistfight at Jack’s bachelor party. Unsurprisingly, this likely got Mike’s guard back up, meaning he could have used his cop intel to dig up dirt on Brady.

Mike’s suspicion to do this doesn’t need to be linked to Brie either – he’s already got a natural distrust for his former Marine colleague. While Brady has genuinely broken free from his criminal past, Mike doesn’t believe it.

If there’s the smallest reason to pry for more information, my guess is that Mike would take it. It’s certainly not beyond the realms of doubt that someone, somewhere, saw Brie and Mike in Jack’s bar together.

Theory 3: Brie’s parents know more than they’re letting on

Netflix

Brie and Jack’s parents have been in town for the wedding, staying with Brie and Mike in the lead-up to the ceremony. After the rehearsal dinner on the steamboat, Brie’s parents retired early while the rest went out partying. When Brie and Mike got back, Mike immediately walked in on them… which changed the relationship between the four from there on out.

We don’t see them run into Brady at all during Season 6, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t privy to more information than we realize. Their stay perfectly coincides with Episode 5, which is when Brie and Brady hook up at Jack’s bar. Staying in Brie’s home means they’re likely to happen upon personal information – and if they like Mike more, we know who benefits.

There’s another link here too. Brie’s parents tell her they’re getting back together, suggesting the two are soulmates always tied together by some thread of fate. This becomes a mirror for Brie’s ties to Brady, leading her to believe that the pair are the same thing.

Theory 4: Someone has blabbed

Netflix

This is Virgin River, for God’s sake! Nothing travels faster than news that shouldn’t be shared, and I’d be absolutely amazed if someone hadn’t told Mike about any potential rumors.

From Connie and the sewing circle girls to Mel and Kaia – who at this point know the most about Brady and Brie’s affair – nobody can truly be ruled out as being a village gossip. Even Jack has been told what’s going on, which could actually feed back into theory 3.

Residents don’t even need that much ammo for rumors, either. Brie and Brady have been on-off since Season 3, and their chemistry would hit anybody like a freight train. On top of this, next to nobody is convinced that they’re actually through.

We also saw Lark storm off at the end of the wedding, successfully taking Brady’s money with her. Could she have shared some words of wisdom with Mike after overhearing their conversation at the wedding?

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out our series recap and ending explained, what Ricky’s return means for Lizzie’s pregnancy, and what Everett had to tell Mel.