Virgin River Season 7 filming date leaks and it’s really soon

Virgin River Season 7 has been greenlit since last year, but there’s been no updates on filming since… until now: fans think they’ve cracked when production is due to start.

It’s been just over a month since Virgin River Season 6 dropped on Netflix, yet the appetite for small-town drama hasn’t died down. There are plenty of burning questions, and we needed the answers yesterday.

Sadly for us, we’ll likely be waiting until the end of the year – at the very earliest – to see more. While other shows on the streaming service are taking longer to get made, Virgin River is settling into a pattern of filming, editing, and releasing within a year.

This means Season 7 should be filming in the near future, and that might actually be the case. While there’s no official word, online sources think they’ve found out exactly when that will be.

Virgin River Season 7 allegedly starts production in March

According to Virgin River fan accounts on social media, Virgin River is set to begin production on March 12, 2025. However, this hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, showrunners, or the cast.

However, fans have two good reasons to believe this is true. Instagram source VirginRiverPassionate has been correct about leaked details in the past – for example, parts of Mel and Jack’s wedding being filmed on a steamboat during production of Season 6.

They also correctly predicted Season 7 was locked in after spotting an Instagram caption by one of the onsite private chefs that suggested it was happening.

If we think back to last year, filming dates also came from online sources rather than any official announcements. This leads to our second clue that the date could be genuine: it’s only three weeks out from Season 6’s start date in February 2024.

Alexandra Breckenridge – who plays Mel – is filming a Netflix movie just before the filming window, which could explain why it’s been pushed back by a few weeks.

Season 7 filming is allegedly set to wrap on June 26, 2025, which puts it in the same ballpark area as Season 6.

While we can make an educated guess for which Virgin River cast members will be returning for the shoot, nothing is set in stone. Mel, Jack, Brie, Brady, Mike, and Doc are all certain, but characters like Charmaine are left in the lurch. Thanks to Calvin, there’s a high chance she’s either been killed or kidnapped following the Season 6 cliffhanger.

We only know one character who definitely won’t be returning – Cameron.

“I love Mark, who plays Cameron, and I love the character of Cameron. He will always be a part of the world, and I would love to see his character back, but he won’t be a series regular in Season 7, unfortunately,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told TVLine.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Find out more about the filming locations, and more shows to watch if you love Virgin River.

