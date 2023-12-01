Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix – with one scene providing a pivotal moment that fans have “waited so long” for.

Fans of Virgin River have been left waiting a while for Season 5 to draw its conclusion, with the series being split into two parts over the fall months of 2023.

The first half of Season 5 saw surprise reappearances, grisly storylines, and enough cliffhangers to get fans set up and ready to enjoy Season 6.

However, Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 delivered one long-awaited scene that many viewers feel they have waited an incredibly long time for.

Virgin River fans have “waited so long” for major Season 5 Part 2 scene

Virgin River fans finally got to see a pivotal scene they had “waited so long” for in Season 5 Part 2 – Charmaine giving birth to her twins.

In the history of TV drama, Charmaine might win the record for the most drawn-out pregnancy of all time. Falling pregnant back in Season 1, the drama of who the father of her babies is has lasted until the most recent episodes in Virgin River Season 5 Part 2.

Season 2 suggested that Jack (Martin Henderson) was the unquestioned father of Charmaine’s twins, stepping up to the plate in order to provide for his newly-formed family despite his flourishing connection with Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge). This takes a back seat in Season 3 when Charmaine starts up a new relationship with fellow Virgin River resident Todd (Patrick Sabongui) and considers leaving the town for good.

However, that doesn’t happen, leading to the Season 4 revelation that Jack isn’t the father of Charmaine’s unborn babies after all. An answer isn’t provided until Season 5 Part 1, when Calvin (David Cubitt) makes a surprise return from “the dead.” Charmaine tells him he is the twins’ father – leading to her finally giving birth in Virgin River Season 5 Part 2.

“WE HAVE ALSO WAITED SO LONG TO MEET THEM, CHARMAINE,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to Charmaine’s birth scene. Holding her twins for the first time, she tells them: “I’ve waited so long to meet you.”

“Charmaine STILL pregnant?! We’re in season 5,” another fan had complained prior to the scene. “Let’s hope Charmaine gives birth to those twins this season, they gonna come out and to straight to a 9 -5 at this point,” another added.

“When Charmaine said she feels like she’s been pregnant forever, I was here thinking ‘girl, me too!’. Should’ve had them babies from season 3 lol! Longest pregnancy ever,” a fourth fan said of one new scene that picks up on Charmaine’s extended pregnancy.

