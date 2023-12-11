Virgin River fans recommend Netflix’s new number one show

While Netflix hit Virgin River might have wrapped up Season 5, there’s a new binge-worthy drama series being recommended by fans – and it’s currently in first place on the platform’s Top 10 chart.

There are many characteristics that have made Virgin River one of Netflix’s biggest hits: comforting predictability; soapy drama; scenic aesthetics; and heartwarming romance. Then there’s the fact that it already had an established fanbase thanks to Robyn Carr’s Virgin River book series.

Season 5 proved to be one of the show’s best outings yet, featuring plenty of shocking moments – and the conclusion of a (very) long-running storyline. But what do you do if you’ve binge-watched the lot?

Don’t fret, as there are plenty of shows like Virgin River to sink your teeth into – including a brand new teen drama that has hit the top spot in the Netflix chart in less than a week since its debut.

Virgin River fans recommend Netflix show My Life with the Walter Boys

Many of the features of the new Netflix series My Life with the Walter Boys are what make Virgin River such a success, from stunning scenery to heartwarming moments. And let’s not forget plenty of drama thanks to a prominent love triangle between the main characters.

What’s more, My Life with the Walter Boys is also based on a book – Ali Novak’s viral Wattpad novel of the same name. Drawing comparisons between the two Netflix shows, Variety wrote: “Netflix is no stranger to sugary sweet tales. From Virgin River to Sweet Magnolias, there is certainly an audience for cozy predictability.”

Virgin River fans have been quick to recommend My Life with the Walter Boys, with one writing on Facebook: “If you’re looking for a new show – I recommend My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix! It’s like a cross between Virgin River and Gilmore Girls – totally my jam!!”

Over on X/Twitter, another said: “My Life with the Walter Boys is so good. I watched it in a day. It’s like a mix of Sweet Magnolias, and Virgin River somehow?? Idk but it’s hella good. Need a Season 2.”

A third added: “I need a My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2. I wanna see them running a hotel on their land. I wanna see the horses more. I wanna see more of the other kids, more George and Katherine. It’s such a heartwarming, lovely show. It’s like a happy little hug. I love it.”

You can find more about if there’ll be a My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 here, and check out some of our other Netflix coverage below:

