Virgin River’s Doc will do ‘whatever it takes’ to prevent this character’s tragic death

It’s technically not included in the list of Season 6 cliffhangers, but Virgin River might have an untimely death on its hands. If it’s on the cards, Doc will do everything in his power to stop it.

In all honesty, the last 20 minutes of Virgin River Season 6 were enough to make you completely forget about the previous nine episodes. In them, we found out Charmaine has gone missing, Lark’s stolen all of Brady’s money, Mel might be adopting a surrogate baby, and Mike has asked Brie to marry him.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, Doc is under investigation by Grace Valley Hospital and might end up losing the entire clinic. There’s an “ulterior motive” for this though, and we don’t know what it is yet.

Strangely, this isn’t actually the biggest problem the clinic has to worry about – in fact, Doc doesn’t even know it’s happening. But when he does, actor Tim Matheseon assures us Doc will be ready to fight it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Doc ready to fight Muriel’s death in Virgin River Season 7

Virgin River Season 6 also saw Muriel’s breast cancer diagnosis after finding a lump before she was due to go on a date. She’s told Cameron – who’s now just a friend – and the sewing circle, but Doc’s none the wiser.

Netflix

Speaking to Dexerto, Matheson explains how Muriel is such an integral part of the clinic, and he’s not letting her get hurt without a fight.

“She’s a spark. She’s just a breath of life and goodness. Wherever she goes, she cheers people up, she’s fun and she’s wonderful as an actor and as a character. I think she’s such a dear part of the show that I would sincerely do everything I can – as a doctor and an actor – to make sure Muriel pulls through.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, this is writing Muriel off before she’s got a chance to deal with things. We’re talking worst-case scenario here – in Season 6, she’s coming to terms with her new lease of life, not wanting anything to get in her way if time is of the essence.

Article continues after ad

Cameron, attending Mel and Jack’s wedding as an aide for Everett, had offered to help fast-track her treatment. While we now know he won’t be a series regular in future episodes, Muriel says she has the support network she needs from fellow Virgin River residents.

Article continues after ad

While no casting has been confirmed, there’s nothing to suggest Teryl Rothery, who plays Muriel, won’t be back.

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Find out more about the filming locations, and more shows to watch if you love Virgin River.