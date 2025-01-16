Virgin River’s unexpected cliffhanger will reveal “ulterior motive” in Season 7

No Virgin River cliffhanger is expected, but Season 6 delivered a bombshell for one resident who could be about to lose it all – though it’s not as it seems.

It’s a good job Virgin River Season 7 has already been confirmed, because it already has a lot to answer for. Don’t get too excited though, as we’ve currently got no idea when it will even start filming.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of burning questions to speculate about. Mel might be about to adopt a surrogate child, Charmaine has disappeared without a trace, Lark has stolen all of Brady’s money, and Mike has asked Brie to marry him… despite knowing she’s cheated with Brady.

Article continues after ad

That leaves one cliffhanger – Doc’s clinic – and it’s the weirdest of the bunch. While the mechanics of his problem have been branded “implausible,” there’s more to the situation than meets the eyes.

Article continues after ad

Doc’s clinic closure has “ulterior motive” says Virgin River star

Speaking to Dexerto, actor Tim Matheson explained that Doc’s Season 7 storyline – being investigated by Grace Valley Hospital for performing emergency brain surgery – has an “ulterior motive.”

Netflix

“There’s an ulterior motive from the hospital that sort of lurks over Virgin River and the clinic, and I think that will be revealed [in Season 7],” he explained.

Article continues after ad

“He’s not going to make this his goodbye, you know. Doc just wouldn’t do that, and he’s willing to suffer the consequences. He’s going to fight back, I think, pretty hard, about them trying to take his license away.”

While attending to a callout in a rural part of the town, Doc and Denny happened upon Henry – a man on death’s door who couldn’t be moved to Grace Valley in time. In order to save his life, Doc performed emergency brain surgery there and then before taking him to hospital doctors.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

By the time he got there, the lead doctor announced Doc would be under investigation, potentially losing his license for performing unauthorized surgery. On top of this, Hope later revealed Grace Valley is planning to take over Virgin River’s clinic, wiping Doc from the picture completely.

As of now, we’ve got no idea why. Rather than Doc’s investigation being the cause, it’s more likely that it’s a Trojan horse. Whatever the real issue, Matheson won’t reveal just yet… meaning Season 7 can’t come soon enough.

Article continues after ad

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out our series recap and ending explained, what Ricky’s return means for Lizzie’s pregnancy, and what Everett had to tell Mel.