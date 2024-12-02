There are 2 Virgin River episodes you need to watch before Season 6

If you weren’t paying attention to Virgin River Season 5, you need to rewind. The final two Christmas episodes are integral to what we’re about to see next.

For those who aren’t eagerly awaiting the return of Virgin River Season 6, let me bring you up to speed. We’re about to witness the biggest fictional marriage of, well, perhaps ever, thanks to Mel and Jack’s wedding.

The couple have been engaged since Season 4 and have had their fair share of drama along the way. Whether it was the early days of Jack dating Charmaine or Mel’s subsequent miscarriages, it’s taken a while to get to their happy ever after.

However, nuptials aren’t the only thing at play. Virgin River Season 6 has some key questions to answer, and you’ll need to go back to Season 5 to see the set-up.

Virgin River’s Christmas episodes are key to Season 6

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 set up two other storylines you’ll want to keep an eye on – a secret hidden by Mel’s biological father Everett, and Lizzie’s pregnancy, which might not be all it seems.

Netflix

Any good series finale is an explosive one, and the two Virgin River Christmas episodes are essential to understanding what’s going to happen at the start of Season 6.

The very final scene shows Everett turning up on Mel’s doorstep, explaining that he has something to tell her. His sudden arrival in town has gone down as well as a sack of coal. While Mel is pleased to finally be getting closer to her biological upbringing, other residents – such as Doc – aren’t pleased Everett’s returned.

We know Season 6 will feature a flashback episode to 1972, following Mel’s parents when they first met. Chances are that Everett’s secret leads back to this… it’s just a question of how.

Then there’s Lizzie. She finally revealed to boyfriend Denny (who just happens to be Doc’s grandson) that she was pregnant in the Christmas episodes, but that might not be a straightforward story.

Netflix

If we’re to believe the Virgin River books, Ricky is actually the father of Lizzie’s baby. This could make sense from a timeline perspective given they were intimate in Season 5, but he’s since been shipped off to war.

Fans think they have spotted him in the latest trailer, meaning the biggest can of worms could be opened. If Ricky really is the father, all hell will break loose between Lizzie, Doc, and Hope.

But how would we know? Simple – Denny has Huntington’s disease. If Lizzie decides to have the baby tested before birth, we could be in for a nasty surprise.

Seasons 1-5 of Virgin River are all available to stream on Netflix.

Virgin River Season 6 arrives on Netflix on December 19. In the meantime, check out other Season 6 storylines, if there will be a time jump, and more similar shows to watch while you wait.