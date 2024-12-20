Virgin River star already “hates” one Brie Season 7 storyline

After the Virgin River Season 6 finale spouted cliffhanger after cliffhanger, Brie is in a pickle. Even so, there’s one Season 7 alternative actress Zibby Allen would absolutely “hate.”

It’s hard being a woman, and it’s even more difficult when you have two men confessing their love for you at the same time. That’s exactly the situation Brie has found herself in during Virgin River Season 6, and it’s a messy one.

In latest episodes of the binge-worthy TV show, Brie ends up cheating on boyfriend Mike with old flame Brady, who later reveals that he never stopped loving her, despite both being in new relationships. At the same time, Mike proposes, claiming he already knows about Brie and Brady’s affair.

What’s a girl to do? Some – including Mel and Kaia – would suggest Brie is best off chucking the towel in altogether, but that’s an outcome Zibby Allen really doesn’t want in Season 7.

Virgin River’s Zibby Allen doesn’t want Brie to end up single

Speaking to Dexerto, Allen claims the worst storyline for Brie to have in Virgin River Season 7 would be if she ends up single.

“I hate that version! We always get the advice if we’ve been through a breakup to take a beat, be on your own, and don’t jump into the next thing,” she explained.

“Brie does know how to make the right decision, even if it’s not fun. So I could see her saying, ‘Look, both of you, I’m messing with your lives too much, and you’re messing with mine. Let’s take a beat.’ But that’s not very fun when it comes to TV watching.”

However, this is Virgin River, a town that doesn’t know how to thrive without romantic drama. If anything, Brie might be taking over the leading reins from her brother now Mel and Jack are happily settled down.

“I do think it’s Brie’s time to really work through her inner demons and issues and find the love that I think a lot of people want to see her land on,” Allen adds. “It’s lovely that Mel and Jack are modeling that for her too. Like Mel is her dear friend now, Jack is her brother. Someone in her family can do it and overcome his own issues, a lot of which they share.

“Brie in a lot of ways is coming into her own. It’s not too long ago that she chose to stay in Virgin River, and I think now that she’s there, she’s got a real chance to find herself and find the love that she deserves.”

Virgin River Season 6 is on Netflix now. Check out our Season 6 review, the verdict of Preacher’s trial, and what Everett had to tell Mel.